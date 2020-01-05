The trooper “became suspicious when the two men persisted in their attempt to get him to leave them alone on the highway,” the statement said.

Lucio Martinez, 22, of Somerville, and Mario Mestanza-Moran, 23, of Revere, were driving in the northbound lane when their vehicle became disabled, State Police said in a statement released Sunday . When a trooper arrived at the scene around 6 p.m., the two men tried “to rush the trooper along,” the statement said.

Two men were arrested after police found a gun and drugs while investigating a disabled vehicle on Route 93 prior to the O’Neill Tunnel in Boston Friday evening, State Police said.

While on scene, the trooper discovered that Martinez — who was the driver — had an open warrant out of Somerville District Court, as well as open cases for attempted murder and firearms violations, police said.

Another trooper arrived on scene, and Martinez was placed under arrest.

When the two troopers conducted a pat frisk on Mestanza-Moran, they found a knife and a bag containing approximately 110 grams of cocaine. The troopers placed him under arrest as well.

The troopers searched the vehicle and found a handgun with an extended magazine capable of holding 15 rounds of ammunition, $700 in cash, and four cell phones — items that are “consistent with the illegal distribution of narcotics,” police said.

Both men face charges that include trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to violate drug law, and possession of a large capacity firearm in commission of a felony, among others.

Mestanza-Moran’s bail was set at $50,040, police said. Martinez was ordered to be held for court, police said.

Both are expected to be arraigned Monday at Boston Municipal Court.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.