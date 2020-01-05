Firefighters rescued a missing dog that fell through ice on a pond in Amesbury on Sunday, police said.

A video posted on the Amesbury Police Department’s Facebook page showed firefighters TJ Poussard and Mike Sweeney using a white rowboat to guide the dog, a female pitbull named Navia, to safety on a wooden dock on Clarks Pond.

Police said the dog fell through the ice hours after they first received reports of the dog missing and on the loose from its owners.