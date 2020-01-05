A male suffered minor injuries after he fell onto the Red Line tracks at Park Street Station on Sunday, officials said.
Firefighters responded to the scene and were able to rescue the male after power was cut to the tracks, said Richard Sullivan, a spokesman for the MBTA police, in an e-mail.
“We are looking into why/how,” Sullivan said.
The male, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital.
Red Line trains were delayed for 15 minutes due to the incident, the MBTA said on Twitter.
Services have since resumed, Sullivan said in an e-mail sent to the Globe around 7 p.m. Sunday.
No further information was immediately available.
