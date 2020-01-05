A Kingston man was arrested in Charlestown on Sunday after he was caught breaking into a car while in possession of crystal meth, police said.

Police received a report about a man acting suspiciously while trying to open car doors near 200 Bunker Hill St. around 4:15 a.m., Boston police said in a statement. When officers arrived, they found a man who matched the suspect’s description sitting inside a gray car parked on School Street.

Once he spotted the officers, the man got out of the car and began walking away, officials said. He broke into a run when police asked him to stop.