A Kingston man was arrested in Charlestown on Sunday after he was caught breaking into a car while in possession of crystal meth, police said.
Police received a report about a man acting suspiciously while trying to open car doors near 200 Bunker Hill St. around 4:15 a.m., Boston police said in a statement. When officers arrived, they found a man who matched the suspect’s description sitting inside a gray car parked on School Street.
Once he spotted the officers, the man got out of the car and began walking away, officials said. He broke into a run when police asked him to stop.
After a brief foot chase, the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Garrett Turner, was placed under arrest. Police said Turner was clutching a small white bag filled with a rock-like substance believed to be crystal meth when officers tried to handcuff him.
Officials contacted the owner of the car, who told officers which items were taken from the vehicle.
Turner was charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle at night, receiving stolen goods, and trafficking Class B drugs.
