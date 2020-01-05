The potential schism in the 13 million-member global church was on Stephanie Garrett’s mind Sunday morning as she worshipped at Union United Methodist Church in Boston’s South End.

A group of United Methodist Church leaders made headlines Friday when they announced a proposal that would allow conservative congregations opposing same-sex marriage and the ordination of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer clergy to leave the UMC, form a new denomination, maintain their church assets, and get $25 million in the divorce.

On Epiphany Sunday, as local Methodists celebrated the visit of the Magi and marked the end of the Christmas season, they were also grappling with the possibility their church could split over a disagreement about LGBTQ participation in the faith.

“I would like to see the church move forward united, but not at the cost of what Christ has called us to do, which is to love each other the way that he has loved us — without conditions,” she said.

Garrett, 45, of Dorchester, likened the controversy over LGBTQ participation in the church to its history of racial conflicts, such as the discrimination by white Methodists that led the African Methodist Episcopal Church to split from mainline Methodism 200 years ago.

“There have been times in our history where black people like me were excluded, and the church split in different ways because of that,” she said. “I think this is one of those foundational issues.”

The plan announced Friday was developed by 16 conservative and progressive leaders as an attempt to address discord over the church’s special General Conference vote last February to reaffirm its 1972 policy that “the practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching.”

The agreement was mediated by attorney Kenneth R. Feinberg, who oversaw funds for victims of the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, and was made public after new penalties for same-sex weddings and LGBTQ ordination went into effect Jan. 1.

Another Union Church parishioner, David Halbert, 39, said he had sought out that church in part because, as half of an interracial marriage and later father to two mixed-race children, he valued the church’s message of inclusion.

“Even though I’m not a member of the LGBTQ community, I’ve always been and considered myself an ally to that community,” said Halbert, who ran unsuccessfully for an at-large seat on the Boston City Council last year. “I’ve always said to myself that the fullest expression of what I believe Christianity and faith is, is inclusion, is opening the doors to everyone.”



Methodist ministers said the “Protocol of Reconciliation & Grace Through Separation” proposed Friday is one of several competing plans the church’s General Conference is likely to consider when it meets in May, and it’s unclear whether any will be approved.

“I remain, above all, hopeful that love and liberation will prevail,” said the Rev. Gerald “Jay” Williams, Union’s pastor, who identifies as queer. “There’s not a single or clear way forward. . . . We’re on the verge of some type of transformation because there’s essentially two interpretations that aren’t going to change.”

The Rev. Cynthia Good, pastor at Calvary United Methodist Church in Arlington and an ordained minister for more than three decades, said past plans to split the church have failed to win enough support.

“Just because this plan is out there doesn’t mean the church is going to split, or it’s going to split in this way,” she said. Even if approved, the proposal could be amended until it looks significantly different, she said. “There are multiple scenarios that are in play or could happen, and your guess is as good as mine.”

Good compared the debate within the church to political divisions in the United States — another situation in which entrenched antagonists seldom find common ground. There is no simple, tidy solution, she said, and she refuses to compromise her beliefs.

“I say over and over again: I will not tell a child that they’re not a beloved child of God. I’m just not going to do it,” Good said.

While some Methodists said it was disappointing or sad to think of the global church splitting, Sarah Huber, an Arlington resident and Calvary congregant, said it didn’t worry her.

“I personally have no sadness for it. I know other people do — they feel more strongly about staying together than I do — but I don’t at all, actually,” said Huber, 53. The logistics will be complex, she said, but her concern is “just being inclusive, accepting, and welcoming to all.”

Lifelong Methodist Jamie Webster has been coming to Calvary with her family since they moved to Arlington from Knoxville, Tenn., six years ago.

“What I personally would love to see is the United Methodist Church talking among itself enough that we realize that God wants us to love everyone and that everyone is truly welcome in God’s kingdom,” said Webster, who earned a master of divinity degree at Boston University about three years ago.

“It doesn’t matter your gender identity, your sexual identity, your age, your race, your ability, your disability,” Webster continued. “Truly and really, God loves us all, and if we’re going to mirror God’s love in the world, then what we do is welcome everyone. I would love to see the church that I grew up in and love, and that nurtures me so much, be ready and able to take that global stand.”

