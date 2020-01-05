Saturday’s rain was gone by sunrise as temperatures began to slide and wind picked up in Boston Sunday.

Sunday hit 39 degrees in Boston just after midnight with temperatures then falling and the mercury expected to settle in the mid-30s before dropping to about 22 degrees overnight, according to the National Weather Service. Winds up 13 to 17 miles per hour could gust as high as 33 miles per hour.

A somewhat colder week is ahead with expected, though temperatures will likely rise above the freezing mark every day and reach near 50 to start the weekend.