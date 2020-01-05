In 1941, President Franklin Roosevelt, in his State of the Union address, outlined a goal of ‘‘Four Freedoms’’: freedom of speech and expression; the freedom of people to worship God in their own way; freedom from want; freedom from fear.

Birthdays: Former FBI director Louis Freeh is 70. Rock singer-musician Kim Wilson (The Fabulous Thunderbirds) is 69. Singer Jett Williams is 67. Actor-comedian Rowan Atkinson is 65. Golf Hall of Famer Nancy Lopez is 63. Rhythm-and-blues singer Kathy Sledge is 61. Actress Rinko Kikuchi is 39. Actor Eddie Redmayne is 38. Actress-comedian Kate McKinnon is 36. Arctic Monkey singer Alex Turner is 34.

Today is Monday, Jan. 6, the sixth day of 2020. There are 360 days left in the year.

In 1968, a surgical team at Stanford University School of Medicine in Palo Alto, Calif., led by Dr. Norman Shumway, performed the first US adult heart transplant, placing the heart of a 43-year-old man in a 54-year-old patient (the recipient died 15 days later).

In 1994, figure skater Nancy Kerrigan was clubbed on the leg by an assailant at Detroit’s Cobo Arena; four men, including the ex-husband of Kerrigan’s rival, Tonya Harding, went to prison for their roles in the attack. (Harding pleaded guilty to conspiracy to hinder prosecution but denied any advance knowledge about the assault.)

In 1998, in a new bid to expand insurance, President Clinton unveiled a proposal to offer Medicare coverage to hundreds of thousands of uninsured Americans from ages 55 to 64.

In 2001, with Vice President Al Gore presiding in his capacity as president of the Senate, Congress formally certified George W. Bush the winner of the bitterly contested 2000 presidential election.

In 2005, former Ku Klux Klan leader Edgar Ray Killen was arrested on murder charges 41 years after three civil rights workers were slain in Mississippi. (Killen was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 60 years in prison.)

In 2015, in a blend of pageantry and politics, Republicans took control of Congress for the first time in eight years, then ran straight into a White House veto threat against their top-priority legislation to build the Keystone XL oil pipeline. Randy Johnson, Pedro Martinez, and John Smoltz, a trio of star pitchers who dominated in an era of offense, were elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame along with Craig Biggio.

Last year, the Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” was named the best drama picture at the Golden Globes, defeating another movie about musicians, the more heavily favored “A Star is Born.”