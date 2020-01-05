Zemotel remains hospitalized, according to an organizer of the event, but her family did not want to disclose any details about her condition.

The two 13-year-old girls were in a car that was hit by an allegedly intoxicated driver on Dec. 29 in Pembroke. Zisserson died, and Zemotel was seriously injured. Zisserson’s mother, who was driving, was also seriously injured.

PLYMOUTH — The candlelight spread slowly at first, then faster as friends, family, and strangers shared the flame with those around them. A few hundred faces, illuminated in the soft light, filled Brewster Gardens park on Sunday evening to honor the memory of Claire Zisserson and share prayers of healing for her friend Kendall Zemotel.

The Rev. Paul Jehle began the vigil with a prayer.

“This massive crowd says and declares to all who see it that Plymouth really does care,” he said. “Love will not fail. It is here tonight, and it is stronger than any other force.”

Many shed tears as students sang before the crowd. Town leaders, friends, and classmates took turns sharing memories.

“Claire — she was more than a best friend,” 13-year-old Zack Adams said, taking the microphone. “That laugh in her voice will be with us forever. She’s alive in our hearts and will never be replaced.”

A woman who wished to be identified only as Ella Ryan’s mother said before the vigil that Zisserson was her daughter’s first friend.

“I just remember Claire’s giggle,” she said. “She had the best giggle in the entire world. I can still hear it.”

Classmates (left to right) Sacher Kirkpatrick, Chase Couture, and Ollie Durgin at a gathering honoring the memory of 13-year-old Claire Zisserson. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

Police allege that the driver, 31-year-old Gregory Goodell of Marshfield, was drunk and under the influence of cocaine when he drove through a red light and slammed into a Subaru on Route 139 at about 7 a.m. Last week, Goodsell was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to several charges, including manslaughter while operating under the influence.

Goodsell worked for Rockland-based Hi-Way Safety Systems Inc., a contractor for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, the company said in a statement.

MassDOT launched a review of its multimillion-dollar contracts with Hi-Way Safety Systems last week before announcing Thursdaythat it would bar the company from bidding on new projects.

The company said it joins the community in mourning the loss of Zisserson, calling the crash “a terrible tragedy and a nightmare for all involved.”

The vigil was organized by Plymouth resident Katie Kearney who, like the Zisserson family, lost a child in a tragic accident, she said. It was the community’s support during that time that gave her and her husband, Mark, strength.

“We wanted to do something to give back for what was done for us,” she said.

Karin Disciullo with her daughters, Kiera (left) and Krystal. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

Members of the girls’ families did not speak publicly, but many were in the crowd.

“We’re just taking baby steps, day by day,” Kendall’s uncle, Paul Zemotel, told a reporter before the vigil began. “We’re asking for prayers and praying for the other family.”

Both girls were eighth-grade students at the Rising Tide Charter Public School in Plymouth, according to the school.

Counselors and resources will be available Monday to help students coping with the tragedy, school head Michael O’Keefe said in the statement.

Students and staff in all Plymouth schools plan to wear green and pink, Zisserson and Zemotel’s respective favorite colors, in a show of solidarity with the families, said Mark Kearney.

When the vigil ended, Jehle said he spoke on behalf of the families as he thanked all who had attended.

“You will never know how grateful they are for this outpouring of love in this difficult time,” he said.

Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.