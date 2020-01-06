A gun accidentally went off inside a US Customs and Border Protection facility at Logan International Airport on Friday, authorities said.
No passengers were in the area at the time of the incident, customs officials said in a statement. The agency is investigating the incident.
Officials did not immediately say whether anyone was injured, nor did they say whether an officer was handling the gun when it was fired.
The law enforcement agency said it plans to take “any necessary corrective action based on the investigation.”
