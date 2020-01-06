First, there are no guarantees that ice is safe. Many factors go into ice strength, including water depth, currents, the age of the ice, and the size of the water body. New ice is stronger than old ice; ice does not freeze uniformly; and ice that is formed over running water is typically more dangerous. In addition, it is only safe to walk on ice that is at least four inches thick.

Before heading out, the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife has provided some tips to ensure safety on your next adventure.

As New England’s winter arrives in earnest, people often turn to activities such as ice fishing, skating, or hiking. But how do you know whether the ice is safe to walk on?

To ensure that you return safe and sound from a day of ice fishing on your favorite lake, first tell someone of your plans and be sure to pack your cell phone, a life jacket, and ice picks and rope.

If you fall in, it’s important not to panic. Call for help and do not remove any clothing as it can help you float and provide warmth. Turn in the direction you came from and place your hands and arms on an unbroken and sturdy surface (if you have ice picks and rope, dig the nails into the ice and pull yourself to safety with the rope).

Next, kick your legs to pull yourself out of the ice. Once out of the ice, lie flat to distribute your weight and roll away. As soon as you can, change out of your wet clothing and get yourself warm. If you are in a remote area, get to or start a campfire. Otherwise, get to a car or house, MassWildlife advises. Seek medical attention immediately afterward, if necessary.

If you witness someone falling into the ice, remember the phrase “Preach-Reach-Throw-Go.” Preach: call 911 and tell the person that help is on the way. Reach: try to see if you can safely reach them or extend something that they can grab onto to pull them out. Throw: throw a rope or something that can float to them to grab onto. Go: find help if the situation is too dangerous for a rescue.

MassWildlife reminds people not to attempt to save their pet if it falls in, as they could quickly become a victim. Instead, find help and keep pets leashed around ice.

