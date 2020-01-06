“It does seem like a disproportionate response, it seems like something that they did not think through in terms of the repercussions,” the Minnesota Democrat said of the situation with Iran during an interview with The Boston Globe editorial board Monday. She said she plans to attend the briefing the White House is setting up this week for Congress to learn more about the decision-making behind the killing.

Senator Amy Klobuchar called the fallout from the killing of a top Iranian general by a US drone strike “a very precarious situation” for the country and vowed to renew American leadership and alliances around the world if she wins the White House.

“But I have obvious concerns about what happened here. Soleimani is clearly a bad person, a despicable person, but the fact that they would not have thought through this cascade of escalation that we’re seeing — I don’t know that they’re ready for it,” she said.

President Trump’s call to order to a military strike that killed Iran’s top military commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the tensions it immediately sparked have elevated foreign policy in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

On Monday, Klobuchar said it highlights the incredible damage Trump has wrought to the country’s relationships around the world and the folly of the president’s decision to withdraw from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal with world powers. It was that move, she said, that first sparked an escalation of tensions between Iran and the US and its allies.

Klobuchar said as president she would push to reengage Iran in a multilateral deal, which she said might still be possible if America’s allies can do their best to maintain it until Trump is out of office.

“We will try to make it better,” Klobuchar said of the nuclear deal, adding it wasn’t perfect. But Trump’s approach has been to “just tear us apart from the rest of the world and do things that I think are incredibly destabilizing. We should be working on China, we should be working on a two-state solution [in Israel and the Palestinian territories], and he has literally put us back many, many years in our foreign policy,” she said.

If elected, she said she would, in the first 100 days in office, visit key US allies, including Canada and Mexico, in an effort to repair the damage Trump has done to long-standing relationships. “Returning to sanity in our foreign policy,” would be her over-arching goal, she said.

Klobuchar, who has climbed in Iowa polls and had a strong fund-raising quarter at the end of last year, also delivered her sales pitch on why she is best positioned to beat Trump in November.

“One, I’m not boring,” she told the editorial board, after being asked how she plans to break free from a perception that she’s a hard-working, bipartisan legislator but not very inspiring. Secondly, she said, “I have always had a way of being able to relate to people, and bring them with me.”

She pointed to her strong electoral showings in Minnesota, firing up the Democratic base but also winning over moderate Republicans and other swing voters seen as crucial to beating Trump.

Part of her success springs from her willingness to go “where people are, and it’s being able to talk in a way that brings someone — maybe it’s not as highfalutin as some of [the other Democratic candidates] talk, but it works,” she said.

She said her appeal in the Midwest, in particular, could help Democrats win — an area of the country where Hillary Clinton struggled in 2016.

“My plan is to build a beautiful wall around the Midwest and make Donald Trump pay for it,” she joked. “The way you do that is having someone that knows their stuff when it comes to the middle of the country. . . . I’m just going to have such a different story than Donald Trump.”

Victoria McGrane can be reached at victoria.mcgrane@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @vgmac.