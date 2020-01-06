Proxy: This is popping up in myriad news reports following the killing of a top Iranian general last week in a US drone attack. The general, Qassem Soleimani, “was widely seen as the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East,” the Globe reported Sunday.

If you do something by proxy, you arrange for someone else to do it for you. In the case of Iran, it has widened its influence across the Middle East by funding and arming militant groups in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Iraq. Its goal is to counter US, Israeli, and Saudi influence in the region.