The Massachusetts House took initial action on housing legislation Monday, advancing bills dealing with multifamily development rights and smart growth housing production as other high-profile proposals remain pending before the Ways and Means Committee.

Shedding some insight into their approach to longstanding housing issues, the House gave initial approval to two proposals that were among a broader package the Housing Committee backed late last month.

One bill filed by Housing Committee Co-chair Representative Kevin Honan would require accessory dwelling units and cluster developments to be permitted by right in single-family residential zoning districts. The legislation would also allow multifamily housing developments in zoning districts that are at most 1.5 percent of the developable land area in a city or town, have a housing density of up to 20 dwellings per acre, and are suitable for multifamily development.