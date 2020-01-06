Baker, a Republican, ended 2019 with $954,000 in his campaign account, down from the $1.4 million balance he had a year earlier.

Baker raised over $130,000 in December, while his number two, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, pulled in $145,000

Governor Charlie Baker, a year into his second term, continues to raise and spend money on political efforts including opposition research, according to the latest campaign finance records filed with the state.

Polito had $1.7 million in cash on hand at the end of last month.

Those numbers could fuel speculation that Baker, who polls say is the most popular governor in the nation, might — or might not — be eyeing a 2022 re-election campaign for a third term.

Advertisement

After a ceremonial bill signing at the State House on Monday, Baker told reporters that he had not made a decision on whether to seek a third term.

“I am pretty focused on my day job,” he said.

Among Baker’s expenditures, a Dec. 16 payment of $10,000 to North Point Associates in Ipswich for opposition research, which usually involves unearthing dirt on political rivals.

Attorney General Maura Healey, a Democratic rising star and potential future candidate for governor, finished 2019 with $517,000 in her campaign war chest.

Like Baker and Polito, Healey would be up for re-election in 2022.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com.