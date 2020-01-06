Governor Charlie Baker, a year into his second term, continues to raise and spend money on political efforts including opposition research, according to the latest campaign finance records filed with the state.
Baker raised over $130,000 in December, while his number two, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, pulled in $145,000
Baker, a Republican, ended 2019 with $954,000 in his campaign account, down from the $1.4 million balance he had a year earlier.
Polito had $1.7 million in cash on hand at the end of last month.
Those numbers could fuel speculation that Baker, who polls say is the most popular governor in the nation, might — or might not — be eyeing a 2022 re-election campaign for a third term.
Advertisement
After a ceremonial bill signing at the State House on Monday, Baker told reporters that he had not made a decision on whether to seek a third term.
“I am pretty focused on my day job,” he said.
Among Baker’s expenditures, a Dec. 16 payment of $10,000 to North Point Associates in Ipswich for opposition research, which usually involves unearthing dirt on political rivals.
Attorney General Maura Healey, a Democratic rising star and potential future candidate for governor, finished 2019 with $517,000 in her campaign war chest.
Like Baker and Polito, Healey would be up for re-election in 2022.
James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com.