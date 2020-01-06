In 1789, America held its first presidential election as voters chose electors who, a month later, selected George Washington to be the nation’s first chief executive.

Birthdays: Magazine publisher Jann Wenner is 74. Singer Kenny Loggins is 72. Actor David Caruso is 64. Talk show host Katie Couric is 63. Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart is 61. Senator John Thune, Republican of South Dakota, is 59. Actress Hallie Todd is 58. Senator Rand Paul, Republican of Kentucky, is 57. Actor Nicolas Cage is 56. Actor Jeremy Renner is 49. Actor Dustin Diamond is 43.

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 7, the seventh day of 2020. There are 359 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1927, commercial transatlantic telephone service was inaugurated between New York and London.

In 1953, President Truman announced in his State of the Union message to Congress that the United States had developed a hydrogen bomb.

In 1959, the United States recognized the new government of Cuba, six days after Fidel Castro led the overthrow of Fulgencio Batista.

In 1972, Lewis F. Powell, Jr. and William H. Rehnquist were sworn in as the 99th and 100th members of the Supreme Court.

In 1979, Vietnamese forces captured the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh, overthrowing the Khmer Rouge government.

In 1999, for the second time in history, an impeached American president went on trial before the Senate. President Clinton faced charges of perjury and obstruction of justice; he was acquitted.

In 2004, President George W. Bush proposed legal status, at least temporarily, for millions of immigrants improperly working in the country.

In 2006, Jill Carroll, a freelance journalist for The Christian Science Monitor, was kidnapped and her translator shot dead in Baghdad. (Carroll was freed almost three months later.)

In 2015, masked gunmen stormed the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, a French newspaper that had caricatured the Prophet Mohammad, methodically killing 12 people, including the editor, before escaping in a car. (Two suspects were killed two days later.)

Advertisement

Last year, actor Kevin Spacey pleaded not guilty in Nantucket to groping an 18-year-old busboy in 2016 in the first criminal case brought against Spacey following a string of sexual misconduct allegations. Second-ranked Clemson defeated No. 1 Alabama 44-16 in the national championship game of the college football playoffs; Clemson became the first team in the AP poll era, dating back to 1936, to finish 15-0. For the first time in more than 25 years, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was absent from oral arguments as she recuperated from cancer surgery. Amazon eclipsed Microsoft as the most valuable publicly-traded company in the United States.