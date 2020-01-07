Cardinal Spellman High School in Brockton was evacuated and a female student was taken to a hospital after a student accidentally discharged pepper spray in a hallway Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said.
The student’s injuries were not serious and she was later released from the hospital, Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Galligan said Tuesday evening.
Emergency crews responded to the school at 738 Court St. at about 2:15 p.m., Galligan said.
As hazmat crews were investigating, a parent brought a student back to the school and informed officials that they had accidentally discharged pepper spray in a hallway inside the building, Galligan said.
Advertisement
Crews later determined that it was safe to be inside, Brockton fire said in a statement on Facebook.
Paul Kelly, the Principal of Cardinal Spellman High School, could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday night.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.