Cardinal Spellman High School in Brockton was evacuated and a female student was taken to a hospital after a student accidentally discharged pepper spray in a hallway Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said.

The student’s injuries were not serious and she was later released from the hospital, Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Galligan said Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews responded to the school at 738 Court St. at about 2:15 p.m., Galligan said.