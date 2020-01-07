Clarke, a married father of three, was assigned to the IRS’s criminal investigation office in Boston when he invited the woman for drinks on the last day of her summer internship at the office in July 2017, according to testimony at the weeklong trial.

James R. Clarke, 46, of Newton, was convicted by a Suffolk Superior Court jury in December of six charges – two counts of aggravated rape, rape, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, indecent assault and battery, and strangulation.

An Internal Revenue Service agent was sentenced to seven to eight years in prison Tuesday for raping and choking a 21-year-old college intern at gunpoint inside his government-issued car in a Boston garage in 2017.

Advertisement

Superior Court Judge Mitchell Kaplan imposed the sentence after the woman delivered a victim impact statement during which she dismissed Clarke’s version of events as a “pathetic version” of what happened and asked that Clarke face a lengthy sentence.

“I am extremely grateful that I am alive,” the woman, now 23, told the judge, describing herself as a “survivor.”

Kaplan, speaking from the bench, said that much of what the woman experienced was “horrific.” He sentenced Clarke to seven to eight years in prison for the rape charges and two years for strangulation and indecent assault and battery, with all of the prison terms to run concurrently.

He also placed Clarke on probation for 10 years, and ordered him to stay away from the victim and register as a sex offender.

Prior to sentencing, Suffolk prosecutors conceded that Kaplan was not required to impose a mandatory 10 year sentence on the aggravated rape charge, even though state law calls for a term of no less than 10 years. They agreed hecould use judicial discretion in determining how much prison time Clarke should serve.

Advertisement

Suffolk Assistant District Attorney Ian Polumbaum had urged Kaplan to impose a 14-18 year sentence, which is above the 10 year mandatory minimum Clarke faced for the sexual assault conviction.

“He essentially blamed the victim,” Polumbaum said, referring to Clarke’s testimony during the trial.

But defense attorney Robert L. Sheketoffargued Clarke led an exemplary life up until his actions in July 2017 and that 100 people wrote letters of support and that he put himself through college and law school and was a respected IRS agent.

During two-days of wrenching testimony, the woman said she assumed other co-workers would be joining them at the Kinsale pub, located across from the IRS office, and was surprised when only Clarke showed up. The woman said Clarke bought her five or six mixed drinks while they sat at the bar for five hours. She said she felt “wobbly” after several drinks and Clarke insisted on giving her a ride to South Station, where she was catching a bus home.

Once they were inside his car at the Government Center Garage, he handcuffed her, choked her, shoved his gun in her mouth, and sexually assaulted her, she testified.

“I was in complete shock,” the woman testified. She was terrified and could barely breathe, she told jurors. She said Clarke drove her to South Station, where he sexually assaulted her again before letting her out of his car.

The woman called 911 from South Station and reported she had been raped.

Advertisement

Taking the stand during the trial, Clarke told jurors that their encounter was “playful” and consensual. He said they flirted at the bar and the woman told him she wanted to have sex with him. He told jurors he removed his 40-caliber Glock because it was in the way as he pressed against her in the car. He said he unloaded it before placing it in her mouth.

The Globe first reported on the assault in November 2017, noting that the woman had called 911 and reported she had been raped but that Clarke had not been arrested and was allowed to continue working at the IRS despite the ongoing investigation. In March 2018, he was indicted on rape charges, then placed on administrative leave some time later.

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.