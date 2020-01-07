Wait — who’s Mike Toomey? He’s a stay-at-home dad from Winchester, a volunteer who delivers meals to the infirm, the pitcher on the Perkins Family Dental softball team.

In fact, if Mike Toomey could have a New Year’s wish, it would be to write an open letter announcing his receding hairline — a preemptive strike. “So people don’t have to act like they don’t notice when they see me for the first time in 2020,” he said.

Mike Toomey is starting to go bald. But here’s what he wants you to know: He knows he’s losing his hair, so if you run into him, it doesn’t need to be this awkward thing.

He is also every man who has ever started to lose his hair, and wondered why they haven’t solved this problem yet. If Trader Joe’s can make a pizza crust out of cauliflower, why is hair so challenging?

Mike Toomey knows that baldness is not the sad sign of middle age it once was. For guys who shave their head it can be a badge of honor.

But even so, as his neighbor Brad observed, most men who are losing their hair don’t go on a hair-loss tour. Rather they keep it to themselves and hope no one is noticing, or they make self-deprecating jokes to cover their pain.

But Mike Toomey is out to change the conversation about balding, fighting to bring what’s already out in the open really out into the open. A show is not yet planned, but if menopause can have its own musical, and the vagina its monologues, why not thinning hair?

Here’s something important to know about Mike Toomey: All the men in his family, on both sides, are bald, except for one cousin.

“My brother who is younger than me has been bald so long my kids don’t know what he looks like with hair,” he said.

(That brother, Pat Toomey, now 40, but bald since 30, has his own thoughts on this topic, which we’ll get to in time.)

Mike Toomey knows he is one of millions of men grappling with hair loss, but he says each struggles alone.

He borrowed from Tolstoy: “Those with hair are all the same, but each baldo is balding in his own way,” he said. “Mine is patchy in the front.”

Let’s stop right here and say one thing. If you saw Mike Toomey but didn’t know him well, you might not notice right away that he is losing his hair. The problem is going on under his bangs, and he often wears a hat.

You might describe him as “boyish,” even at 45.

That’s a term he’s heard the whole time he’s been middle-aged, and he’s loved it, but it’s made him a little sad, too, because he knew it wouldn’t last forever, this advantage in a world that can be cruel to bald men.

When did the balding start? Mike Toomey’s wife, Melanie Toomey, noticed it last summer. He learned this when he said to her, “I’m going to start getting fat soon,” and she said to him, “You should be worried about getting bald soon.”

Mike Toomey kind of pretended this was the first he’d heard of it, but he already knew. “I’d get out of the shower and see some scalp,” he whispered. “It’s starting to get patchy.”

What is Mike Toomey going to do? His dad fell into the grip of a comb-over. But that won’t happen to him. “We always told him he wasn’t fooling anyone,” he said.

Mike Toomey will not wear a toupee, and if he wanted to do hair plugs, that window is slamming shut. “My wife said I’d have to do plugs right away,” he said. “I can’t show up bald and then be unbald like Joe Biden.”

Rogaine is out. “If anything, it’s just a stopgap,” he said. “I can remember conversations with people who are going bald who said, ‘I’m using Rogaine and it seems to be working,’ but then the next time I saw them they were bald.”

Mike Toomey knows that baldness is one of the few things you can still make fun of these days. In fact, until, like, yesterday, he was one of the insult comics.

Now he’s learning that revenge is a dish best served hairless.

“I’ve been waiting for this day for at least 10 years,” his younger brother Pat Toomey said.

“Hopefully this will humble him for the rest of his life,” said Brad the neighbor, who is bald, and declined to give his last name to discuss such a nonprofessional topic.

Brad recalled that Mike Toomey came to his house and took off his baseball cap to show him his balding head. “It’s almost like he’s having a debutante party and coming out,” he said. “He’s trying to make an announcement to avoid the heckling.”

Mike Toomey could shave his head completely, or buzz it so that he looks like he has a 5 o’clock shadow, but on his scalp. It’s a way to grab the upper hand. Michael Jordan, the Rock, and Vin Diesel have made the shiny dome look powerful, stylish, sexy.

But it can be hard to pull off. You need the right-shaped head, and from Mike Toomey’s perspective, even if you own it, you’re still bald.

“I don’t think you gain agency,” he said.

Here’s who else he doesn’t want to be: “Seinfeld” ’s George Costanza, with his constant bald lament.

(Sample line: “Bald men, with no jobs, and no money, who live with their parents, don’t approach strange women,” he told Elaine when she encouraged him to talk to a blond woman in the diner.)

But above all, Mike Toomey knows he’s been fortunate, to be 45 and just starting his journey. “I’ve had a good run,” he said.

Beth Teitell can be reached at beth.teitell@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bethteitell.