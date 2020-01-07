Birthdays: Actor-comedian Larry Storch is 97. CBS newsman Charles Osgood is 87. Singer Shirley Bassey is 83. Game show host Bob Eubanks is 82. Country-gospel singer Cristy Lane is 80. Rhythm-and-blues singer Anthony Gourdine of Little Anthony and the Imperials is 79. Actress Yvette Mimieux is 78. The Doors guitarist Robby Krieger is 74. Movie director John McTiernan is 69. Actress Harriet Sansom Harris is 65. Actor Ron Cephas Jones is 63. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is 62. Singer-songwriter Ron Sexsmith is 56. Singer R. Kelly is 53. Reggae singer Sean Paul is 47. Country singer Tift Merritt is 45. Actress-rock singer Jenny Lewis is 44. Actress Sarah Polley is 41. Actress Gaby Hoffman is 38. Actress Cynthia Erivo is 33.

Today is Wednesday, Jan. 8, the eighth day of 2020. There are 358 days left in the year.

In 1815, the last major engagement of the War of 1812 came to an end as US forces defeated the British in the Battle of New Orleans, not having gotten word of the signing of a peace treaty.

In 1935, Elvis Presley was born in Tupelo, Miss.

In 1964, President Johnson, in a State of the Union address, declared an ‘‘unconditional war on poverty in America.’’

In 1968, the Otis Redding single ‘‘(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay’’ was released on the Volt label almost a month after the singer’s death in a plane crash.

In 1982, American Telephone and Telegraph settled the Justice Department’s antitrust lawsuit against it by agreeing to divest itself of the 22 Bell System companies.

In 1987, for the first time, the Dow Jones industrial average closed above 2,000.

In 1998, Ramzi Yousef, the mastermind of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, was sentenced in New York to life in prison.

In 2008, Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton powered to victory in New Hampshire’s 2008 Democratic primary in an upset, defeating Senator Barack Obama and resurrecting her bid for the White House; Senator John McCain defeated his Republican rivals to move back into contention for the GOP nomination.

In 2011, Representative Gabrielle Giffords was shot and critically wounded when a gunman opened fire as the Democrat met with constituents in Tucson; six people were killed, 12 others also injured. (Jared Lee Loughner was sentenced in 2012 to seven consecutive life sentences, plus 140 years.)

In 2010, Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, accused of trying to blow up a US airliner on Christmas, appeared in federal court in Detroit; the judge entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf. (Abdulmutallab eventually pleaded guilty and is serving a life prison term.)

In 2015, during a daylong meeting at the Denver airport, US Olympic Committee board members chose Boston over Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Washington, to bid for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Last year, in a somber televised address, President Trump urged congressional Democrats to fund his border wall and end the stalemate that had shut down much of the government.