“What we have to do is lift the middle class up, lift everyone up in the city, to move forward in a positive manner,” Walsh said. “I think there’s an opportunity we have to go further, have a bigger impact on more people.”

“This speech is really about going further, going bigger, going bolder,” Walsh told the Globe in an interview. He struck a humble tone, acknowledging that the city could do more to improve schools, cut down on traffic congestion, and lower housing costs.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh is slated to deliver his annual State of the City address Tuesday night, his seventh citywide speech and what he promised will be his boldest, most innovative call to action yet to tackle the inequities that plague Boston.

The program is slated to begin around 7 p.m. at Symphony Hall.

State of the city speeches, including his own, often focus on past accomplishments and “grandiose” ideas, Walsh said. But Tuesday, he added, he plans to lay out specific objectives in three core areas — housing, transportation, and education — with “unprecedented” funding commitments from the city. The mayor will also challenge state officials to partner with City Hall, specifically on housing, and will call on the business community and everyday Bostonians to consider their own investments and commitment to the city and its schools.

Walsh declined to offer specific details of his speech before he delivers it.

The vow to be bold comes at a time that an empowered City Council has been moving to the left of the mayor and spearheading its own groundbreaking, progressive policies, in key areas such as housing and regulating the nascent marijuana industry. A pioneering luxury real estate transfer tax that was recently signed by the mayor, for instance, was pushed by the City Council, though it still requires legislative approval.

On Monday, the council welcomed four new members — including its first Afro-Latino member, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, and its first openly gay female councilor — making the body the most diverse, with the first ever majority of women, in its history.

Community advocates working in the fields of housing and transportation have also called on the mayor to go further to address inequities, pointing out that the city is seeing its biggest building boom, with an unprecedented $164 billion in real estate value, yet families still struggle to afford homes.

“Despite unprecedented economic prosperity, we have an enormous wealth gap,” Councilor Kim Janey said Monday, taking the reins as council president. “We must create equitable opportunities for the people of our city to thrive, and prosper.”

Walsh said he looks forward to working with the council, saying a partnership between him and the councilors — all of whom are Democrats — can help the city reach their mutual goals and avoid the political gridlock that has paralyzed Washington, D.C.

In Tuesday’s speech, he said, he will outline his own visions for the city, with historic funding for targeted areas of housing and education, as well as new transportation initiatives.

“We’re stepping up and making big investments, [saying] that we believe in Boston,” the mayor said. “Because Boston is growing and thriving, and people believe in our city. We’re doubling down and making investments so we can all believe in Boston.”

