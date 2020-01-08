Auchincloss, a US Marine Corps veteran, and Khazei, a Brookline resident who has twice run for US Senate, are enjoying an early advantage in a fluid, six-person field, with some candidates who are running for the first time.

Jake Auchincloss, a Newton city councilor, said he raised $609,000 in the last three months, and Alan Khazei, the City Year cofounder, said he raised nearly $430,000 to push his total 2019 fund-raising to nearly $800,000, setting the pace in the competition for the seat held by Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III.

Voters may still be getting to know the Fourth Congressional District’s Democratic primary field, but donors seem to getting very well-acquainted.

Khazei raised $367,000 over the last week in September, which closed the third quarter, and has raised $796,564 total, according to his campaign. He had $663,149 on hand to close the year.

Auchincloss, who jumped in after the quarter started in October, had about $554,000 on hand to start 2020, his campaign said.

But in a race that lacks an otherwise well-known name, others aren’t lagging far behind.

Jesse Mermell, a former Deval Patrick aide and Brookline resident, reported $351,000 in donations the last three months. Her campaign said she had about $236,700 on hand to close the year.

Becky Walker Grossman, a Newton city councilor who launched her campaign in September shortly after Kennedy pivoted to a Senate run, raised more than $250,000 in the quarter. When combined with $150,000 in contributions she took in the last week of September, her campaign said her total fund-raising for 2019 reached roughly $406,000. She had about $313,000 on hand at the end of December.

Ihssane Leckey, a Brookline resident who announced she was running before Kennedy chose to forgo reelection to challenge Senator Edward J. Markey, raised $34,482 the last three months, according to her campaign.

Spencer Jallali, her campaign’s finance assistant, said 94 percent of her donations were for $100 or less. Leckey had about $50,905 on hand.

Dave Cavell, a former speechwriter for Barack Obama, is the only primary candidate who has yet to release fund-raising figures. His campaign did not respond to a Globe request Wednesday.

The candidates’ official reports aren’t due to the Federal Election Commission until later this month. At that time, the campaigns will have to file a more detailed accounting, including their donors and specific spending.

The field could also grow. Thomas G. Shack III, the former state comptroller and a Brookline Democrat, in November launched an exploratory committee, but he has not said whether he will officially join the race. No Republicans have said they’re running in the Democratic-leaning district, which stretches from Boston’s western suburbs to the South Coast.

The primary is Sept. 1.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com.