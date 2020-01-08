Voters may still be getting to know the Fourth Congressional District’s Democratic primary field, but donors seem to getting very well-acquainted.
Jake Auchincloss, a Newton city councilor, said he raised $609,000 in the last three months, and Alan Khazei, the City Year cofounder, said he raised nearly $430,000 to push his total 2019 fund-raising to nearly $800,000, setting the pace in the competition for the seat held by Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III.
Auchincloss, a US Marine Corps veteran, and Khazei, a Brookline resident who has twice run for US Senate, are enjoying an early advantage in a fluid, six-person field, with some candidates who are running for the first time.
Khazei raised $367,000 over the last week in September, which closed the third quarter, and has raised $796,564 total, according to his campaign. He had $663,149 on hand to close the year.
Auchincloss, who jumped in after the quarter started in October, had about $554,000 on hand to start 2020, his campaign said.
But in a race that lacks an otherwise well-known name, others aren’t lagging far behind.
Jesse Mermell, a former Deval Patrick aide and Brookline resident, reported $351,000 in donations the last three months. Her campaign said she had about $236,700 on hand to close the year.
Becky Walker Grossman, a Newton city councilor who launched her campaign in September shortly after Kennedy pivoted to a Senate run, raised more than $250,000 in the quarter. When combined with $150,000 in contributions she took in the last week of September, her campaign said her total fund-raising for 2019 reached roughly $406,000. She had about $313,000 on hand at the end of December.
Ihssane Leckey, a Brookline resident who announced she was running before Kennedy chose to forgo reelection to challenge Senator Edward J. Markey, raised $34,482 the last three months, according to her campaign.
Spencer Jallali, her campaign’s finance assistant, said 94 percent of her donations were for $100 or less. Leckey had about $50,905 on hand.
Dave Cavell, a former speechwriter for Barack Obama, is the only primary candidate who has yet to release fund-raising figures. His campaign did not respond to a Globe request Wednesday.
The candidates’ official reports aren’t due to the Federal Election Commission until later this month. At that time, the campaigns will have to file a more detailed accounting, including their donors and specific spending.
The field could also grow. Thomas G. Shack III, the former state comptroller and a Brookline Democrat, in November launched an exploratory committee, but he has not said whether he will officially join the race. No Republicans have said they’re running in the Democratic-leaning district, which stretches from Boston’s western suburbs to the South Coast.
The primary is Sept. 1.
Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout