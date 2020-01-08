Dan Cence, a veteran Democratic strategist who created Solomon McCown & Company’s lobbyist division four years ago, bought the company effective Monday and is taking over as its chief executive, the public relations firm announced.
Cence will also be the managing partner of what will be known as Solomon McCown & Cence, with founder Helene Solomon and Ashley McCown — who sold him their stakes in the company — serving as co-presidents.
Cence, a registered state lobbyist, will lead a firm whose client list includes Related Beal, Boston Beer Co., and Atrius Health, and in 2018, was tapped by the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association to help lead the successful push against a ballot question that would have placed strict limits on the numbers of patients assigned to hospital nurses.
“We have a talented, dynamic team that I’ve loved working alongside for the last several years and now am ready to lead,” said Cence, who joined the firm in 2016 after having founded Cence Cincotti Strategies.
Cence is a long-time figure in Massachusetts politics, working for Mayor Martin J. Walsh, the late mayor Thomas M. Menino, former Suffolk District Attorney Daniel F. Conley and former city councilor Tom Keane. He has kept close ties to some in House leadership.
“We have known and worked with Dan for years. He is passionate about this agency and the high standard of work we do, and he is the right person to shepherd Solomon McCown & Cence into the next era,” Solomon said in a statement.
