Dan Cence, a veteran Democratic strategist who created Solomon McCown & Company’s lobbyist division four years ago, bought the company effective Monday and is taking over as its chief executive, the public relations firm announced.

Cence will also be the managing partner of what will be known as Solomon McCown & Cence, with founder Helene Solomon and Ashley McCown — who sold him their stakes in the company — serving as co-presidents.

Cence, a registered state lobbyist, will lead a firm whose client list includes Related Beal, Boston Beer Co., and Atrius Health, and in 2018, was tapped by the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association to help lead the successful push against a ballot question that would have placed strict limits on the numbers of patients assigned to hospital nurses.