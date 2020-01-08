A man was arrested on gun charges after fleeing police who were conducting an investigation in Dorchester Tuesday afternoon, according to Boston police.

Vanell Dominique, 18, of Dorchester was apprehended in a driveway near 12 Greenbrier St. following a foot chase by officers, police said in a statement.

Officers then retraced steps Dominique had made and recovered a loaded Colt .45 handgun that the teen allegedly discarded along the way, the statement said.