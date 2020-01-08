A man was arrested on gun charges after fleeing police who were conducting an investigation in Dorchester Tuesday afternoon, according to Boston police.
Vanell Dominique, 18, of Dorchester was apprehended in a driveway near 12 Greenbrier St. following a foot chase by officers, police said in a statement.
Officers then retraced steps Dominique had made and recovered a loaded Colt .45 handgun that the teen allegedly discarded along the way, the statement said.
Police first spotted Dominique with a group of other individuals while investigating in the area of Washington and Dakota streets shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday. Dominique allegedly separated from the group.
He ran down Dakota Street “cluthing at the wasit band area of his pants,” the statement said.
Dominique was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. He is due to be arraigned in Dorchester Muncipal Court, according to police.
