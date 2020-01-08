A convenience store in Manchester, N.H. was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday night, and a suspect was on the loose, according to Manchester police.

The Mr. Market convenience store at 297 Spruce St. was held up around 8:20 p.m. by a man wearing a red hat, gray hoodie, and red bandanna over his face.

The man allegedly used a black firearm to demand money from the store clerk before fleeing on foot.