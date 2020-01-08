Commuter rail officials said Wednesday that it appeared Verizon’s telephone system was responsible for cancellations and delays on the Framingham/Worcester commuter line Tuesday evening. “Initial findings from the investigation suggest the cause was related to a component of Verizon’s telephone system that is used by Keolis to connect our signal system in Worcester to our Boston-based dispatching center,” said Tory Mazzola, a spokesman for Keolis, which runs the commuter rail service for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. “MBTA and Keolis crews have been working closely with Verizon since last night to facilitate repairs to the defective component and take steps to make the signal system more resilient in the future,” Mazzola said in an e-mail. The MBTA tweeted Tuesday that trains departing South Station for Worcester at 6:45 p.m. and 7:35 p.m. were canceled because of signal problems. Trains departing from Worcester at 9 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. were also cancelled. By 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, Mazzola reported that the issue had been “resolved” and regular service was expected for the Wednesday morning commute.

Stamford, Conn.

Murder suspect held on $6 million bail

A Connecticut man was ordered detained Wednesday on $6 million bail on charges that he killed his estranged wife — a crime investigators say stood to benefit him financially as the couple went through bitter divorce and child custody proceedings. Fotis Dulos, 52, of Farmington, was arraigned in Stamford Superior Court, along with two other people authorities say helped him cover up the killing of Jennifer Dulos. Fotis Dulos may be able to post bail Thursday, his attorney said. If he is released, he will be placed under house arrest and barred from contact with his children. Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five from New Canaan, has not been seen since she dropped her children at school on May 24. (AP)

Concord, N.H.

State senate raises age to buy tobacco products

The New Hampshire Senate voted Wednesday to raise the legal age for buying cigarettes and other tobacco products, even though the federal government has already made the same move. As part of a massive spending bill signed by the president last month, no one under 21 can legally buy such products anywhere in the United States. In New Hampshire, the minimum age had just increased from 18 to 19 on Jan. 1. (AP)