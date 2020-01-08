Birthdays: Folk singer Joan Baez is 79. Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page is 76. Actor John Doman is 75. Singer Crystal Gayle is 69. Actor J.K. Simmons is 65. Actress Imelda Staunton is 64. Nobel Peace laureate Rigoberta Menchu is 61. Actress Joely Richardson is 55. Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell is 53. Rock singer-guitarist Dave Matthews is 53. ActressJoey Lauren Adams is 52. Roots singer-songwriter Hayes Carll is 44. Backstreet Boys singer A.J. McLean is 42. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is 38.

Today is Thursday, Jan. 9, the ninth day of 2020. There are 357 days left in the year.

In 1861, Mississippi became the second state to secede from the Union, the same day the Star of the West, a merchant vessel bringing reinforcements and supplies to federal troops at Fort Sumter, S.C., retreated because of artillery fire.

In 1913, Richard Milhous Nixon, the 37th president, was born in Yorba Linda, Calif.

In 1916, the World War I Battle of Gallipoli ended after eight months with an Ottoman Empire victory as Allied forces withdrew.

In 1945, during World War II, American forces began landing on the shores of Lingayen Gulf in the Philippines as the Battle of Luzon got underway, resulting in an Allied victory over Imperial Japanese forces.

In 1987, the White House released a January 1986 memorandum prepared for President Reagan by Lieutenant Colonel Oliver L. North showing a link between US arms sales to Iran and the release of American hostages in Lebanon.

In 2006, ‘‘The Phantom of the Opera’’ leapt past ‘‘Cats’’ to become the longest-running show in Broadway history (a record that still stands).

In 2009, the Illinois House voted 114-1 to impeach Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who defiantly insisted again that he had committed no crime. (The Illinois Senate unanimously voted to remove Blagojevich from office 20 days later.)

In 2019, President Trump walked out of his negotiating meeting with congressional leaders as efforts to end the 19-day partial government shutdown fell into deeper disarray over his demand for billions of dollars to build a border wall.