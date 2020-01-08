She was in the first graduation class of Bryn Mawr College, and completed her formal studies at Harvard and the University of Chicago, plus a year studying economics in Berlin in 1895-1896. In 1910, she published an elaborate study of Slavic immigration.

Balch grew up in a prosperous family; her father was a lawyer and one-time aide to US Senator Charles Sumner. She came of age as part of the first generation of women to attend college in large numbers.

Happy Birthday, Emily Greene Balch. The Jamaica Plain native, born Jan. 8, 1867, won the Nobel Peace Price in 1946 for her decades-long campaign for women’s rights and world peace. And she famously lost her job teaching at Wellesley College at a time when pacifism carried a price.

Balch joined the faculty of Wellesley College, rising to the rank of professor of economics and sociology in 1913. She promoted various child welfare reforms and served on Massachusetts commissions on industrial education and immigration and Boston’s planning board.

With the outbreak of World War I in 1914, she became convinced that her principal work would be to help rid the planet of armed conflict. While on sabbatical, Balch served as a delegate to the International Congress of Women (later the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom) at The Hague in 1915, and played a prominent role in founding the Women’s International Committee for Permanent Peace.

As she campaigned against the US entry into the conflict, she asked Wellesley to extend her leave of absence. But the college’s trustees declined to renew her contract, despite a storm of protest from Wellesley’s president and fellow faculty. Balch found herself out of work at age 52.

After a brief stint writing for “The Nation” magazine, she devoted herself to the peace movement. She served as the Women’s International League’s secretary, opened its Geneva headquarters, and reveled in “the comradeship with women working for peace all over the world.”

It would take another world war for her contributions to be fully recognized. In 1946, when Balch was 79, she shared the peace prize with John R. Mott, who headed the YMCA. She donated her portion of the $34,000 prize to the women’s league.

The 27-year breach with Wellesley was healed somewhat as college president Mildred McAfee Horton recommended Balch for the prize, the Globe reported in her obituary.

Here’s a quote from her Nobel lecture:

“May no young man ever again be faced with the choice between violating his conscience by cooperating in competitive mass slaughter or separating himself from those who, endeavouring to serve liberty, democracy, humanity, can find no better way than to conscript young men to kill.”

Jeremiah Manion of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Other sources: Nobel Prize; Bryn Mawr College; and the New England Historical Society.