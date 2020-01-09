In his State of the City address, Walsh nodded to Governor Charlie Baker and House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo, both seated in the front row at Symphony Hall, as he challenged the state’s top policy makers to either fund improvements to an ailing public transit system, or get out of the way and “let us lead.”

The broad policy agenda Mayor Martin J. Walsh laid out this week to address the city’s urgent challenges relies heavily on the cooperation of Beacon Hill, a high-stakes gamble even for a former state legislator with ties to lawmakers and a good relationship with the governor.

Advertisement

The mayor also called on legislators to greenlight the city’s effort to levy a local real estate transfer tax, to generate revenue for affordable housing.

Walsh’s ability to persuade the slow-moving Legislature to act decisively on those linchpin funding proposals and other pending transportation- and housing-related measures will create a significant test for the second-term mayor, at a time that local advocates and city councilors have pushed him to do more.

“The question is how much of this agenda will he be able to get from Beacon Hill, and that will determine his own political standing after that,” said Peter Ubertaccio, a political science professor at Stonehill College. “It ends up putting to the test his relationship with the governor and key legislators. . . . If you can’t shepherd these ideas through Beacon Hill, it would be reasonable for his political opponents to wonder what he gets out of these relationships.”

Walsh told reporters after his speech Tuesday that, “This is a partnership, it isn’t meant to be a divisive relationship, I love the Legislature, I come out of it.”

“But it’s an opportunity for us right now, a perfect opportunity for us to make the investments, be bold” he said.

Advertisement

“This is the city of Boston, this is us working on creating more revenue. That’s what we’re asking, for the tools to be able to do that.”

The need for Beacon Hill’s approval of city initiatives to raise revenue from taxpayers was built into state law in the 1960s to give the state more control over local government spending. It’s known as a home rule petition process, and gives the Legislature authority over local governing on certain matters, such as taxation.

It’s become a frustrating process for communities that want to enact their own initiatives without the need for hand-holding from the state, but it’s one Walsh vowed he could navigate when he first campaigned for mayor in 2013, after 16 years on Beacon Hill.

After six years as mayor, he has had mixed success. Soon after taking office, the mayor successfully petitioned the state for more liquor licenses to support small businesses in Boston’s neighborhoods. And he cheered the state’s passage of a new education funding formula that he backed, though it came after a previous attempt failed.

But some of Walsh’s biggest proposals — for instance, for state approval to redirect surplus revenue from the Convention Center to fund universal preschool programs — went nowhere. A City Council-supported effort to enact better protections for renters facing eviction also died in the Legislature.

Maurice “Mo” Cunningham, a political science professor at the University of Massachusetts Boston, said that the home rule process has long been a frustrating burden for Boston mayors, but that Walsh had no alternative but to seek state assistance to tackle what have become core problems gripping the region.

Advertisement

“It’s almost a bigger gamble not doing it,” he said.

Cunningham added that putting the spotlight on lawmakers in a citywide speech puts the pressure on them to recognize that Boston’s housing and transportation problems have become a regional issue.

“There’s a demonstrated need that the Legislature needs to step up to address,” Cunningham said. “I think when it comes from a capital city, then the Legislature needs to consider this very carefully.”

Catherine Williams, spokeswoman for DeLeo, who controls the House’s agenda on Beacon Hill, said he “values the importance of working with local officials, including Mayor Walsh,” pointing to the passage last fall of a Student Opportunity Act that will pump an additional $1.5 billion to schools across the state over the next seven years.

“In the coming weeks,” she said, “the speaker will continue to collaborate with the mayor and other local officials as the House prepares for the upcoming transportation revenue debate. The city of Boston is well served by the delegation in the House, and he looks forward to working with them.”

A spokeswoman for Baker said in a statement that the governor “has a strong working relationship with Mayor Walsh and looks forward to future partnerships to support Boston and all Massachusetts cities and towns.”

The spokeswoman, Sarah Finlaw, pointed out that the administration has already filed an $18 billion transportation package to “transform Massachusetts’ roads, bridges and rapid transit system, and the governor looks forward to the Legislature acting soon on this legislation.”

Advertisement

Walsh’s call for the state to let the city raise new revenue comes as a coalition of community leaders and officials from other cities and towns gathered at the State House Wednesday to call on lawmakers to support their own housing initiatives, particularly home rule petitions that would let those communities — and Boston — implement a real estate transfer tax.

In Boston’s case, the petition — which the City Council approved and Walsh signed in December — would let the city charge a tax of up to 2 percent on all real estate transactions over $2 million, to generate revenue for affordable housing programs.

Taylor Trenchard, a spokeswoman for state Representative Kevin G. Honan, who cochairs the Joint Committee on Housing, said Wednesday that Honan supports Boston’s initiative and would carry it through the legislative process. She acknowledged that many of Boston’s big policy initiatives still need state approval, including a separate measure that would let the city collect more in mitigation payments from large-scale developments.

“Boston’s delegation is very committed to working on these proposals together to get them done at the State House,” she said.

City Councilor Lydia Edwards, who spearheaded passage of the transfer tax home rule petition, called for the Legislature to act, saying it is a frustrating requirement to seek approval from outside communities to fund a third of Boston’s new housing plan.

Advertisement

“Every single [member] of the Boston delegation is feeling the pinch in their community,” she said. “One of the concerns I have is we’re looking for permission from Sudbury, from Springfield, from other communities, for Boston to be able to continue to lead and house its own residents.”

Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@ globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia.