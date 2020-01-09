For more than three hours Thursday, friends and family members and fellow community activists memorialized Turner, who died Christmas Day of complications from cancer at age 79.

They sang songs by Stevie Wonder, recited Buddhist poems and Chinese proverbs, and shared stories of their time with the late former city councilor Charles Henry Turner II, better known as Chuck.

They remembered him as a revolutionary advocate, a thinker and activist who mentored young people in Boston’s black and brown community and enlisted them to fight for change.

And it seemed no one — quite literally no one — wanted to stop speaking about his accomplishments.

Advertisement

“Chuck Turner was so much more than a city councilor,” said former councilor Charles Yancey, who served for more than three decades, including in the early 2000s when Yancey and Turner were the body’s only two black men. They first met decades ago when Yancey was a teenager lobbying for reforms at Tufts University, he said.

“Fifty-one years ago I met Chuck Turner, and he has been with me for the rest of my life, and continues to be,” Yancey told the crowd of hundreds of supporters, repeating a mantra, “We are Chuck Turner.”

Felix D. Arroyo, the city’s first Latino councilor, who joined Turner and Yancey and later Sam Yoon in a Team Unity of minority council members, said that his old friend’s “entire life was an act for humanity. He gave himself to it.”

“If we love him, we have the responsibility to follow his humble and deep teaching: if you love, you act,” Arroyo said. “We love you Chuck Turner.”

Mel King, 91, a longtime community leader who excited the city’s black community in a historic run for mayor in 1983, was also in attendance, in a wheelchair in the front row, as was Mayor Martin J. Walsh.

Advertisement

Turner, was an advocate for the city’s black and brown community for decades, going back to when he attended Harvard College as a transplant from the Midwest. He was a father of three children, and a grandfather. His family, including his wife Terri, sat in the front rows of the memorial at Roxbury Community College.

Turner had worked for decades to organize grass-roots communities, including those looking to reform juvenile justice laws, and others that strived to diversify jobs in the city’s construction industry. He was elected to the City Council in 1999 to represent Roxbury, one of Boston’s poorest communities.

He served until he was removed from office by his colleagues in 2007 pending a federal indictment that charged him with taking a bribe, though the state’s highest court later ruled the council overstepped its authority in forcing his ouster.

And although he was later convicted and served three years in prison, community advocates, specifically in Boston’s black community, continued to support his claim that he did nothing wrong, that the cash payment he received amounted to nothing more than an unrecorded campaign contribution.

His conviction was mentioned only briefly Thursday, mostly when former councilor Tito Jackson, who took Turner’s seat, proclaimed before the crowd, “Chuck Turner was never, never a crook. He could not take anything that was not belonging to him.” He said Turner gave far more to the community, spending more to personally pay the rent on a district office in Roxbury than the $1,000 he was convicted of taking.

Advertisement

Jackson received a standing round of applause.

For three hours, the supporters’ recalled Turner’s contributions, as both a councilor and, for decades earlier, as an advocate. He helped them find their own voice to contribute to the community. They called for the city to rename a street, or possibly a school, in his honor.

The friends and supporters spoke of his “inside and outside” strategy, to have community representatives inside meetings at the negotiating table, but also outside, on the streets, raising awareness of the community’s concerns.

Horace Small, executive director of the Union of Minority Neighborhoods, said that Turner’s reach was nationwide, saying a bill that Turner spearheaded through the City Council to limit criminal background checks for housing and job applicants was ultimately passed at the state level, and also adopted by more than 100 communities across the country.

“They found out what we already knew, that Chuck Turner was a visionary,” he said.

Suzanne Lee, a former teacher and one of Chinatown’s community leaders, said Turner’s efforts went beyond helping the black community, lobbying on behalf of Boston’s Asian and immigrant communities, too.

“Chuck is a hero in our community, he always stood with us, and he will be greatly missed,” she said, fighting back tears. “Don’t let his legacy and his work go to waste.”

Darrin D. Howell, one of Turner’s former constituent service directors and a family friend who coordinated Thursday’s memorial, gave supporters one last glimpse of Turner’s message. He played a recording of Turner’s last interview, with a Boston-based podcast team, in December, just before he died.

Advertisement

In the recording, Turner solemnly recognizes that he has reached the end of his life, that he no longer wanted to treat “with poison” the cancer that had spread through his body. That very month, he had officially resigned from his most recent job as a community organizer for a social justice organization, even though he intended to continue advocacy work.

“I made the timing decision right because now, I can feel the pain,” he said in the interview. But he expressed contentment with life.

“When I look at the organizing going on there is something positive about the fact I am wrapping up my life . . . I started doing this at age 23, 24. I think I had a positive life in terms of pushing.”

Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia.