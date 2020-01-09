Delta Air Lines Flight 148 from Las Vegas to Paris made an emergency landing at Logan International Airport in Boston Thursday night, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The crew reported a vibration and declared an emergency before landing safely at about 9:26 p.m., FAA spokesman Rick Breitenfeldt said in an e-mail.
The Boeing 777 took off from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas and was headed to Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, officials said.
Emma Protis, a Delta spokeswoman, apologized for the inconvience to passengers. The aircraft had a “mechanical issue” and a maitenance crew was evaluating the aircraft, she said.
“Another Delta crew and aircraft are en route to accommodate customers on an alternate flight to Paris as soon as possible,” Protis said in an e-mail shortly before 11:30 p.m. “The safety of our customers and crew is Delta’s top priority.”
