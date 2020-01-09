Delta Air Lines Flight 148 from Las Vegas to Paris made an emergency landing at Logan International Airport in Boston Thursday night, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The crew reported a vibration and declared an emergency before landing safely at about 9:26 p.m., FAA spokesman Rick Breitenfeldt said in an e-mail.

The Boeing 777 took off from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas and was headed to Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, officials said.