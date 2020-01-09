Financial losses accelerated at DraftKings during the first nine months of 2019 — even as its revenue increased, a result that the Boston sports gambling company said reflects its strategy of aggressively seeking market share in an expanding industry. The company made its first detailed financial disclosure in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as it prepares to sell stock to the public. Last month, DraftKings said it had agreed to a complex merger with SBTech, a gambling technology company, and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded firm formed to finance such a deal. In a Monday regulatory filing associated with the deal, DraftKings disclosed a net loss of $114 million in the nine months ended Sept. 30. The company brought in nearly $192 million in revenue during that time, but those gains were offset by expanding costs. During the comparable period of 2018, DraftKings said, it had about $133 million in revenue and a net loss of about $75 million. The data cover the most recent comparable period available, but they do not include the final three months of the year — football season, an especially busy time for the company. DraftKings, which made its name as a provider of paid fantasy sports games but has been expanding into legal sports betting and other gambling products, said such losses are to be expected. — ANDY ROSEN

LIFE SCIENCES

Head of Mass. Life Sciences Center leaves after more than four years

The Massachusetts Life Sciences Center, a quasi-public agency that helps direct investment into biotechnology and related industries statewide, said on Wednesday that top executive Travis McCready has left after more than four years in his role. McCready is joining a health care startup company, according to a spokesman for the Life Sciences Center. The agency said it could not reveal the name of McCready’s new employer because it is in “stealth mode,” a term early-stage companies use when they are trying to avoid publicity — usually for competitive reasons. In a statement, McCready said he is confident that the state will continue to be a leader in life sciences for “many years to come.” Timothy J. McGourthy, who is deputy secretary of the stae Office of Housing and Economic Development, will become acting president and chief executive in McCready’s place. The center praised McCready for overseeing “a period of tremendous growth and output” since he arrived in 2015. It credited him with attracting new state investment into the field, pushing for greater gender parity in life sciences, and encouraging the industry to expand to new parts of the state. The center says it has made more than $700 million in grants, loans, investments, incentives, and other programs since its creation in 2007. — ANDY ROSEN

Advertisement

HOUSING

Walsh wants the business community to help finance affordable housing in Boston

As part of his ambitious bid to tackle Boston’s housing crunch, Mayor Martin J. Walsh is looking for help from a new source: the business community. Walsh has started making pitches to major companies and foundations in the city on the idea of pooling their money — perhaps as much as $100 million — to help finance affordable housing in Boston. Discussions are still in the early stages, with another meeting scheduled for this month. But if the idea comes to fruition, it could make Boston the first East Coast city to adopt a strategy that cities and corporations are experimenting with out West, where technology companies are putting up millions of dollars to combat a housing crisis that many critics say they helped create. Walsh’s effort was born out of his October speech to the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, in which he urged business leaders to do more to encourage the construction of middle-class housing. The idea came into sharper focus Tuesday during his State of the City address, when the mayor pledged $500 million in new spending over the next five years on a variety of affordable-housing programs. One, his aides said, would provide seed money for a largely private fund to help acquire and finance affordable housing.The concept is loosely modeled on similar efforts in expensive West Coast housing markets. Early last year, a collection of big companies and foundations in the San Francisco Bay Area pledged $540 million to help lower that region’s crippling housing costs. They were later joined by tech giants Google and Facebook which each promised $1 billion in land and low-cost financing to help build housing. In Seattle, Microsoft promised to put $500 million toward affordable housing, as well, and has leaned on some suburban municipalities to loosen their zoning rules to enable more building. Some have criticized those efforts as too little, too late, given that the exploding tech industry, in particular, has reshaped housing markets in those cities by attracting many thousands of employees, driving up rents and home prices as a result. Others have noted that most of the funding comes in the form of loans and land sales — profitable for the companies themselves — and not as grants. Regardless, the funding programs are beginning to bear fruit. In September, Microsoft put up $60 million to help a Seattle-area housing authority purchase several housing developments and keep rents low. A month later, ground was broken on an affordable housing project in Berkeley, Calif., that was financed by a corporate partnership. — TIM LOGAN

Advertisement

MEDICINE

Bedford orthopedic medicines company buys two firms, including one in Franklin

Anika Therapeutics, a Bedford orthopedic medicines company, is paying $95 million up front for two privately held firms that make joint replacement products as it seeks to broaden its pipeline. Anika — which may be unfamiliar to most people but has a market value of more than three quarters of a billion dollars — said Monday that it was buying Arthrosurface of Franklin, for $60 million and Parcus Medical of Sarasota, Fla., for $35 million. Founded in 1992, Anika is best known for its viscosupplements like Orthovisc and Monovisc — lubricating fluids made up of a naturally occurring protein that are injected into joints in the treatment of osteoarthritis. Anika CEO and president Joseph Darling said the acquisitions will solidify Anika’s position in the $7 billion-a-year sports and regenerative medicine markets. Arthrosurface and Parcus make a variety of products to repair shoulders, knees, and other joints, including surgical implants. Steven Ek, the president and chief executive of Arthrosurface, said his company has helped treat more than 100,000 patients and that more than 5,000 surgeons across at least 25 countries use its products. — JONATHAN SALTZMAN