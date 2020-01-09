Today’s Birthdays: Opera singer Sherrill Milnes is 85. Rock singer-musician Ronnie Hawkins is 85. Movie director Walter Hill is 80. Actor William Sanderson is 76. Singer Rod Stewart is 75. Steely Dan singer-keyboardist Donald Fagen is 72. Boxing Hall of Famer and entrepreneur George Foreman is 71. Roots rock singer Alejandro Escovedo is 69. Rock musician Scott Thurston of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers is 68. Singer Pat Benatar is 67. Hall of Fame race car driver and team owner Bobby Rahal is 67. Singer Shawn Colvin is 64. Rock singer-musician Curt Kirkwood of the Meat Puppets is 61. Actor Evan Handler is 59. Crash Test Dummies singer Brad Roberts is 56. Actress Trini Alvarado is 53. Presidential adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner is 39. American roots singer Valerie June is 38.

Today is Friday, Jan. 10, the 10th day of 2020. There are 356 days left in the year.

In 1776, Thomas Paine anonymously published his influential pamphlet, ‘‘Common Sense,’’ which argued for American independence from British rule.

In 1860, the Pemberton Mill in Lawrence collapsed and caught fire, killing up to 145 people, mostly female workers from Scotland and Ireland.

In 1863, the London Underground had its beginnings as the Metropolitan, the world’s first underground passenger railway, opened to the public with service between Paddington and Farringdon Street.

In 1870, John D. Rockefeller incorporated Standard Oil.

In 1920, the League of Nations was established as the Treaty of Versailles went into effect.

In 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson, in his State of the Union address, asked Congress to impose a surcharge on both corporate and individual income taxes to help pay for his ‘‘Great Society’’ programs as well as the war in Vietnam. That same day, Massachusetts Republican Edward W. Brooke, the first black person elected to the Senate by popular vote, took his seat.

On Jan. 10, 1984, the United States and the Vatican established full diplomatic relations for the first time in a century.

In 1994, President Clinton, attending a NATO summit meeting in Belgium, announced completion of a deal to remove all long-range nuclear missiles from the former Soviet republic of Ukraine.

In 2002, Marines began flying hundreds of Al Qaeda prisoners in Afghanistan to the US base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

In 2004, actor-writer Spalding Gray, 62, vanished from his New York apartment (his body was found two months later in the East River).

In 2016, David Bowie, the chameleon-like star who transformed the sound — and the look — of rock with his audacious creativity and his sexually ambiguous costumes, died in New York.

In 2010, data showed China edging past Germany in 2009 to become the top exporting nation. NBC announced it had decided to cancel ‘‘The Jay Leno Show,’’ returning Leno from prime time to 11:35 p.m.

Last year, a 13-year-old Wisconsin girl, Jayme Closs, who had disappeared in October after her parents were killed, was found alive in a rural town about an hour from her home and a suspect was taken into custody. (Jake Patterson pleaded guilty to two counts of intentional homicide and one count of kidnapping after admitting that he killed Jayme’s parents and imprisoned her under a bed in his remote cabin for 88 days before she made a daring escape; he was sentenced to life in prison.)