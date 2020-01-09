Three people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries Thursday evening after their car grazed the side of a house in Brockton, according to fire department officials.
The car became wedged between the house at 453 Montello St. and large bushes at 6:33 p.m.,
had to cut away the bushes to get to the driver and two passengers, Nardelli said.
Nardelli said no utilities were damaged.
The cause of the crash is still being investigated.
