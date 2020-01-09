The new group, the Boston Advanced Academic Consortium, is the first of its kind in the area and will allow students in six private colleges to earn credits toward their master’s degree during their senior year as undergraduates and then enroll at UMass Boston. The students should then be able to finish their graduate degree in one year, instead of two, saving them thousands of dollars.

The University of Massachusetts Boston and six small area colleges are joining together to offer students a more affordable pathway to earning a graduate degree, while at the same time shoring up their own enrollments in an increasingly competitive market.

Advertisement

“We think it’s going to be productive for everybody,” said Katherine Newman, UMass Boston’s interim chancellor. “It creates a bridge between public and private institutions. It enables to a labor force that has more advanced degrees. ... It’s an innovation ideally suited to Boston.”

Newman began meeting with presidents of private colleges in the Boston area last summer to gauge interest in collaborating. Six institutions — Bentley University, Boston Architectural College, Boston Baptist College, Curry College, Lasell University and the Longy School of Music of Bard College — have jointed the consortium.

Some of the smaller schools do not offer students robust graduate programs, and the partnership will allow them to appeal to a wider base.

For UMass Boston this coalition provides a new pipeline for its graduate programs as it faces more competition, in some cases from within the public university system. The University of Massachusetts Amherst in 2018 purchased the Mount Ida College campus in nearby Newton and started offering classes there last year, including some graduate-level business courses.

The move has infuriated many UMass Boston faculty who have seen it as an encroachment by the system’s flagship campus into Boston and added competition in an already saturated higher education marketplace. Newman, who was at one time the provost at UMass Amherst, has said this consortium will help secure UMass Boston’s future and counter some of the competition it faces from the Mount Ida satellite.

Advertisement

UMass Amherst participates in a similar consortium with colleges in western Massachusetts, including Smith, Mount Holyoke, Amherst, and Hampshire.

Newman and other Boston consortium college presidents said they hope that the accelerated master’s program is the first of many collaborations.

David Melton, president of Boston Baptist College, a 100-student campus in Hyde Park, said he expects some of his institution’s students will initially take advantage of the education and graduate programs at UMass Boston.

With small colleges across New England closing and the pool of prospective undergraduates shrinking, higher education institutions need to find more ways to work together to survive, Melton said.

“Unfortunately, and very realistically, there has been a perspective barrier between public higher education and private higher education. Here you have an example of public and private higher ed working together,” Melton said. “All of us realize we can’t all continue old habits.”

It is unclear how many students will enroll in the accelerated degree program. Newman said UMass is starting small and hiring one part-time employee to handle the administrative work. Students who participate will initially be charged a $1,000 fee, half of which will be deposited toward their graduate degree, for the administrative costs.

UMass Boston’s tuition for in-state students is $9,400 for each semester, and about double that cost for out-of-state students.

Advertisement

Newman anticipates that the UMass Boston has the additional seats available in classes to accommodate the students. If demand increases significantly, the schools will share the cost of adding courses.

The members of the consortium anticipate that students will also eventually be able to take specific undergraduate classes not offered on their home campuses at the participating institutions. Other colleges and universities in the Boston area have also discussed joining later.

David Szczerbacki, the provost of Curry College, said the new partnership provides a framework for sharing resources.

It is “a fine example of the increasingly important role of strategic partnerships in navigating the competitive higher education environment in the greater Boston region,” he said.

Deirdre Fernandes can be reached at deirdre.fernandes@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @fernandesglobe.