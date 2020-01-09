A water main break flooded a Chelsea neighborhood Thursday night, according to the fire department.
The break happened around 7 p.m. and sent water gushing down Washington Avenue, firefighter Steve Waxman said.
The road was damaged, and the city shut off the water so it could be repaired, he said.
As of just before midnight, the road was still closed.
The cause of the break is being investigated.
