David Rogers, 63, drove the van to a remote corner of the parking lot on Riverfront Drive, Attleboro police said in a press release.

An Attleboro man is facing kidnapping, rape and other charges after he allegedly forced a disabled woman into a van Friday morning and assaulted her in the parking lot of an MBTA train station, according to police.

Officers responded after a woman out walking her dog called police shortly before 6 a.m. to say she had seen a man force a woman into a van, according to police.

While approaching the van, officers witnessed Rogers “engaged in a sexual act on the unwilling victim female,” and interceded to disrupt the assault, police said.

The woman, who is 57, was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.

Rogers was arrested and taken to the police station, where he “ultimately confessed,” police said.

Along with kidnapping and aggravated rape, Rogers was charged with assault and battery, and indecent assault and batter on a disabled person.

He was arraigned in Attleboro District Court.

His lawyer, Josh Werner, told reporters he entered a plea of not guilty on Rogers’ behalf. Rogers was held

