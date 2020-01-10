A Boston man was arrested Thursday on cocaine trafficking charges following a motor vehicle stop in Milton, State Police said.
Cornelius Bell, 39, was arrested around 1 p.m. after being pulled over on Blue Hill River Road for driving a car with a revoked registration, State Police said in a statement.
He initially gave the officer a false name, but the trooper discovered his real name was Cornelius Bell. His license had been also revoked, according to the statement.
The trooper also found a large plastic bag on Bell containing 34 individual bags of suspected crack cocaine weighing 35 grams, according to the statement.
He was held at the State Police barracks in Milton on $100,000 bail.
Bell was arraigned in Quincy District Court on several charges, including trafficking cocaine, operating a vehicle with a revoked license, and providing a false name to police.
