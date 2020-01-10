A Boston man was arrested Thursday on cocaine trafficking charges following a motor vehicle stop in Milton, State Police said.

Cornelius Bell, 39, was arrested around 1 p.m. after being pulled over on Blue Hill River Road for driving a car with a revoked registration, State Police said in a statement.

He initially gave the officer a false name, but the trooper discovered his real name was Cornelius Bell. His license had been also revoked, according to the statement.