One of the girls was trapped inside the car and another girl, who suffered a head laceration, was unconscious when first responders arrived, the release said.

The teens suffered minor injuries when the 2015 2-door Ford Mustang Coupe they were traveling in crashed into a pole and then into a stone wall in the area around 81 Salem St. at 3:37 p.m., Andover fire said in a press release.

Three separate crashes in less than 10 minutes in Andover Friday afternoon sent four teenage girls to the hospital and drew emergency responders from multiple communities, according to the fire department.

As crews were tending to that crash, two others were reported in other parts of town, prompting a mutual aid response.

At 3:41 p.m., crews responded to a two-car crash 349 North Main St. according to the release. Four occupants were evaluated at the scene but declined to be taken to the hospital.

Minutes later, at 3:44 p.m., a vehicle struck a stone wall near the intersection of Greenwood and High Plain Roads. Two people were evaluated at the scene but also declined to be taken to the hospital, the release said.

Eight EMS units responded to the crashes, with mutual aid provided by Tewksbury, North Reading, North Andover and Advanced Life Support units from Lawrence General Hospital, the release said.

Andover Fire Chief Michael Mansfield thanked the neighboring crews for their assistance, saying “ . . . while we train for simultaneous incidents occurring in our community, we are also fortunate to have tremendous mutual aid support from our neighboring and partner agencies.”

The cause of each crash in under investigation.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.