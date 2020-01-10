The case arrives amid an ongoing discussion about race and policing, both in Boston and nationally. And the details of the 2017 arrest at its center raise questions about what police can reasonably divine from the body language of black residents.

The state’s highest court will decide whether two white Boston police officers were justified in stopping a black teenager a half-mile from a murder scene — or whether the teen’s evasive actions were a natural response in a city where black residents are stopped by officers at a disproportionately high rate.

Khisean Desvarieux was fatally shot at Orchard Gardens housing development in Roxbury, the first homicide of 2017.

Khisean Desvarieux was 19 and had just become a father when he was fatally shot on Dearborn Street, near the Boys & Girls Club’s Orchard Gardens Club in Roxbury in January 2017.

Advertisement

Police officers found 17-year-old Tykorie Evelyn walking less than half a mile from the shooting scene and said he was acting suspiciously: walking quickly, appearing to hold something in his left pocket, tilting his body away from officers, not engaging when they asked questions, and running away when an officer got out of the car to frisk him, court records show. When they arrested him, they found a handgun behind a parked car he had just ducked behind.

Evelyn was charged as an adult with Desvarieux’s murder. He pleaded not guilty and has been awaiting trial since.

Now Evelyn’s lawyers are questioning whether police were right to stop him, and whether prosecutors should be allowed to use the evidence officers obtained from the stop in court.

Was Evelyn walking quickly in an attempt to evade police, or as a way to spend less time outside on a cold January night? Was the tilt of his body away from the officers — a movement they described as “blading” — a way to conceal a gun, or a way to try and avoid trouble with officers he did not know? Were his eyes darting around because he was guilty? Or because he feared being wrongfully accused?

Advertisement

The case follows a 2016 ruling by the same court that judges should consider whether black defendants who fled from police did so to avoid the “recurring indignity of being racially profiled.” The court also found that black men were disproportionately targeted for police stops.

“The finding that black males in Boston are disproportionately and repeatedly targeted for FIO [“Field Interrogation and Observations”] encounters suggests a reason for flight totally unrelated to consciousness of guilt,’’ Justice Geraldine Hines wrote in 2016.

More recent statistics for police stops are not available — the department recently revealed that it had not compiled that data for the public since the end of 2016.

“The striking differences in police encounters along racial lines do not occur in a vacuum,” Katharine Naples-Mitchell, a legal fellow at the The Charles Hamilton Houston Institute for Race & Justice, wrote in an amicus brief supporting Evelyn’s attorneys. “They are a product of longstanding, false stereotypes about Black people being more criminal, more dangerous, and more violent. These stereotypes, which have been documented in numerous studies, have shaped society’s perception of criminality and, likewise, have unduly influenced police behavior.”

Two judges have already ruled that police acted correctly and that the evidence should be admissable. And the Suffolk district attorney’s office, which is prosecuting the murder case, maintained that officers had acted reasonably.

Advertisement

“The officers observed behavior that reasonably led them to believe that the defendant was carrying an unlicensed firearm,” Cailin M. Campbell, chief of appeals for the Suffolk DA’s office, wrote in a response to the case. “Even if this Court were to conclude, notwithstanding well-established case law suggesting otherwise, that the moment of seizure arose when the defendant began to run, the facts amply established reasonable suspicion to believe that the defendant unlawfully possessed a firearm at that point.”

When Desvarieux was shot, on Jan. 9, 2017, at about 7:30 p.m., police officers rushed to Dearborn Street to begin their investigation. A radio transmission went out saying the suspects were fleeing toward Adams Street, southeast of the community center, court records show. The transmission did not describe the suspects.

Two officers started to drive around the area, looking for possible suspects or witnesses, court records show. Near the corner of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Shawmut Avenue — northwest of the community center — they saw Evelyn walking quickly with his hands in his jacket pockets, Evelyn’s attorneys wrote.

One of the officers later testified that he believed Evelyn was holding onto something in his right pocket, according to court records. As the officers drove by him, Evelyn turned his body away from them.

One of the officers later said Evelyn looked “very, very tense.”

That officer called out to Evelyn.

“Hey, hey, my man, can I holler at you real quick?” the officer later recalled.

Advertisement

Evelyn responded with “Why?” or “For what?” the officer testified.

“Listen, something just happened in the area and we just wanted to see if you heard anything, saw anything,” the officer said, according to court records.

Evelyn said no. The officers kept following him for about 100 yards and watched as he looked around the street, records show.

Based on the “totality of the circumstances,” the officers decided they had enough reasonable suspicion to get out of the car and talk to the boy, records show. They wanted to see if he knew anything about the case and also frisk him to see if he was armed.

The moment one of the officers opened his car door, Evelyn started running, records show. The officers chased him from Dewitt Drive to nearby Kerr Way.

One of the officers later testified that he saw Evelyn try to pull something out of his right pocket near a parked car, records show. The officer drew his gun, pointed it at Evelyn, and told him to show his hands. Evelyn stopped running and lay on the ground. As one officer arrested him, the other found a handgun behind a parked car on Kerr Way, records show.

The Supreme Judicial Court heard arguments in the case Tuesday. The court did not announce when it planned to rule.

Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.