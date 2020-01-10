“Let the warm up begin!" forecasters tweeted. “After a cold start this morning, temps steadily rise thru the weekend, reaching the 60s by Sunday."

Springlike weather is in the forecast for this weekend, with rain (and possibly a thunderstorm) and mild temperatures that could reach record-breaking levels, according to the National Weather Service.

Time to doff that winter coat, and (temporarily) lose those mittens.

Friday will be partly sunny, with highs in the upper 40s, and temperatures in the Boston area should hold steady into Friday night, forecasters said.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and breezy, with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon and highs around 60 (the record high for Boston that day is 62 degrees, which was set back in 1975). Wind gusts could reach up to 35 miles per hour.

Showers are likely Saturday night, and mild temperatures will continue, with a low around 55 in Boston.

Sunday is shaping up to be the warmest day of the weekend, but it will also be wet and windy.

Showers are likely in the morning, and there could be a thunderstorm. Later on it should turn partly sunny, with highs in the lower 60s, forecasters said.

Forecasters predict the mercury could hit as high as 63, which would break the previous record of 61 degrees.

Temperatures will cool down a bit after the weekend, but should still remain above average, with highs in the mid-40s on Monday and around 40 on Tuesday, forecasters said.

Monday and Tuesday should be dry, but rain or snow showers could return in the middle of the week, forecasters said.

