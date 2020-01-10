In 1908, President Theodore Roosevelt proclaimed the Grand Canyon National Monument (it became a national park in 1919).

Birthdays: Former Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien is 86. Director Joel Zwick is 78. Country singer Naomi Judd is 74. Golf Hall of Famer Ben Crenshaw is 68. Singer Robert Earl Keen is 64. Director Malcolm D. Lee is 50. Singer Mary J. Blige is 49. Musician Tom Rowlands of the Chemical Brothers is 49. Actress Amanda Peet is 48.

Today is Saturday, Jan. 11, the 11th day of 2020. There are 355 days left in the year.

In 1913, the first enclosed sedan-type automobile, a Hudson, went on display at the 13th National Automobile Show in New York.

In 1935, aviator Amelia Earhart began an 18-hour trip from Honolulu to Oakland, California, that made her the first person to fly solo across any part of the Pacific Ocean.

In 1943, the United States and Britain signed treaties relinquishing extraterritorial rights in China.

In 1964, Surgeon General Luther Terry issued ‘‘Smoking and Health,’’ a report that concluded ‘‘cigarette smoking contributes substantially to mortality from certain specific diseases and to the overall death rate.’’

In 1977, France set off an international uproar by releasing Abu Daoud, a PLO official behind the massacre of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

In 1978, two Soviet cosmonauts aboard the Soyuz 27 capsule linked up with the Salyut 6 orbiting space station, where the Soyuz 26 capsule was already docked.

In 1989, nine days before leaving the White House, President Ronald Reagan bade the nation farewell in a prime-time address, saying of his eight years in office: ‘‘We meant to change a nation and instead we changed a world.’’

In 2000, whittling away more of the federal government’s power over states, the Supreme Court ruled, 5-4, that state employees cannot go into federal court to sue over age bias. Carlton Fisk and Tony Perez were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

In 2003, calling the death penalty process ‘‘arbitrary and capricious, and therefore immoral,’’ Illinois Governor George Ryan commuted the sentences of 167 condemned inmates, clearing his state’s death row two days before leaving office.

In 2010, a federal judge in San Francisco began hearing arguments in a lawsuit aimed at overturning Proposition 8, California’s voter-approved ban on same-sex marriage. (Chief US District Judge Vaughn R. Walker later overturned the ban; his ruling was upheld on appeal to the US Supreme Court.) Mark McGwire admitted to The Associated Press that he’d used steroids and human growth hormone when he broke baseball’s home run record in 1998. Miep Gies, the Dutch office secretary who defied Nazi occupiers to hide Anne Frank and her family for two years and saved the teenager’s diary, died at age 100.

In 2015, more than a million people surged through the boulevards of Paris behind dozens of world leaders walking arm-in-arm in a rally for unity against three days of terror that killed 17 people and changed France.

Last year, an estimated 800,000 government workers missed their paychecks for the first time since the government shutdown began three weeks earlier. The New York Times reported that federal law enforcement officials were so concerned about the behavior of President Trump in the days after he fired James Comey from the FBI that they opened an investigation into whether he had been working for Russia against US interests. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the state’s three-member Cabinet granted posthumous pardons to four African-American men who’d been accused of raping a white woman in a 1949 case that had come to be seen as a racial injustice.