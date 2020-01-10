Consider all the wings that will go uneaten. The beers left undrunk. The tip jars bereft of $10’s and $20’s.

In this, the bleakest of months, area bars and restaurants that have come to rely on an annual Brady bump are facing a desolate new reality: The Patriots are out of the playoffs. New England’s football season hasn’t ended this early since 2009.

We regret to inform you that the Pats Playoff Poutine will no longer be on the menu at Backyard Betty’s bar in South Boston this weekend. But the bar will still have Haterade booze buckets for you to cry into.

“We kind of fell flat, just like the team did,” Frankie Stavrianopoulos, Backyard Betty’s marketing and events director, lamented this week as he faced a cold midwinter without Patriots crowds.



After its fledgling first year of business, Betty’s decided to reposition itself as more of a sports hub for the neighborhood. As football season started, Stavrianopoulos hung Patriots banners, rolled out tailgate menus, and pushed the Pats on all of the bar’s social media channels.

Backyard Betty’s in the South End was decked out with Patriots swag. Amanda Lewis, AGL&Co. for Backyard Betty's

“It took us two or three weeks, but by the third week in September, we had serious momentum and were booking out for every Patriots game,” said Stavrianopoulos. Over the last few weeks, they had 400 to 500 customers on game days, and a line out the door.

“And then,” Stavrianopoulos said, “we lost.”

Now he’s scrapping the playoff-themed menus — no more Brady’s Stiff Arm punch, or Hail Mary Bomb steak sandwiches — and is working up a Bruins and Celtics theme meal plan instead. He says he’s anticipating a significant drop in sales nevertheless. And he’s bracing for fewer takeout orders.

It’s a story playing out all across town. In Back Bay, the reality hit McGreevy’s marketing director Shannon Emerson this week when she had to adjust the page on the bar’s website that’s dedicated to football games. For as long as she can remember, it’s always read that guests could watch Patriots games “from pre-season to parade.” (It now reads: “Boston’s best sports bar. Still here.”)

“I’ve been with this company for over a decade, I was trying to think of [what] the last time was when we haven’t been surrounded by winning” during NFL games, Emerson said. The Patriots are such a monumental aspect of her life during football season that one of her daughter’s first utterances was “Tom Brady.”

Emerson is planning to show the upcoming Conor McGregor UFC fight at the bar, and says she’ll also do more to promote the opportunity for area marathon runners to host guest bartending fund-raising nights.

“We’re going to have to work and fill in those dates, and just make sure the business is still where it needs to be,” she said. “We’re going to have to get creative.”

It is also a melancholy January for area brewers, who are bracing for a slowdown in liquor store sales of cases and six-packs in the lead-up to the Super Bowl.

In anticipation of another winning Patriots season this year, Wachusett Brewing Company produced G.O.A.T. Milk Stout, a follow-up to the success of its fan favorite Bella Czech Pils. But brewery president Christian McMahan said that he expects sales of the Brady-inspired beverage will likely suffer without the team still in the playoffs.

Wachusett Brewery's "G.O.A.T." Milk Stout, inspired by Tom Brady. Wachusett Brewery

“I’m sure that just like for Patriot Nation, the breweries around here are going to be going through that similar adjustment: Back to reality,” McMahan said.



Rob Burns, president and cofounder of Night Shift brewery, said his marketing team is still going forward with its campaign pushing its Night Lite brew as the perfect game day beer for the playoffs, but “it might not resonate as well as we were hoping,” he joked.

And he admitted the brand’s messaging around being the official drink of the Superb Owl — a joking reference to its avian mascot — “won’t be as impactful this year.”



Having a reliable stream of game days has also helped bars compensate for the post-holiday abstemiousness that tends to happen this time of year, a longtime trend that’s now dubbed “Dry January” on social media.

“It’s a funny time of the year as a beer business,” said Rob Martin, president of Ipswich Ale Brewery. “People drink a lot less coming off the holidays when we overindulge in sweets, and New Year’s resolutions start now.”

He’s anticipating his package store sales will suffer this month. But he’s hopeful there could be a bright side: more traffic to his taproom, as fewer folks will be holed up at home or in sports bars watching the games.

“What we’ve seen historically with our on-site restaurant during Pats games is that it’s very slow,” he said. “We expect to see a bump up in our restaurant and taproom revenue.”

Upscale restaurants around the region are also seeing an opportunity to fill a Patriots-sized hole in the calendar in the coming weeks.

Ryan Lotz, beverage manager for Shore Leave, a swanky South End restaurant and tiki bar, said that after a busy holiday season, his staff was initially relieved to have a quieter start to their shift last Saturday night. But after all reservations completely dried up by 8 p.m., they realized they’d been passed over by Pats fans. “Saturday night’s game really plummeted our sales,” he said.

Now he’s more than happy to offer a tropical escape to dispirited Patriots fans who might have otherwise braved blizzards in Gillette Stadium. While having the Pats out of the playoffs means his customers may be upset, he’s hoping it could translate to more cocktails sold in these cold dark weeks. And by Thursday evening, he had twice as many reservations for Saturday night than he’d had the week prior.

“I’m not going to say I’m happy,” Lotz said carefully, “but I’m not upset.”

Wachusett’s McMahan said that he’s also trying to remind himself to take the long view.

When you think of the “gift that the sports teams have given us over the last 20 years,” he said, “we’ve been more than fortunate. I will take our situation over any other situation in the country.”

Janelle Nanos can be reached at janelle.nanos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @janellenanos.