Nine-year-old Aiden is an active and friendly boy of Caucasian descent who is not at all shy. Those who know him best say that he is a “great kid” who likes to be busy and engaged in activities. Aiden’s interests include swimming, arts and crafts, and playing outside. He also likes anything that has to do with Pokémon.

Aiden is currently attending a public school and is making great gains in academics and peer relationships. He receives extra supports for social/emotional needs and is described as a good student. He particularly excels at math, his favorite subject.

Aiden is legally freed for adoption and will thrive in an active family that can provide him with support and individualized attention. His social worker is open to exploring families of any type, with or without other children in the home. It is important to Aiden that he maintain contact with his sister who lives in Massachusetts.

Who can adopt?

Can you provide the guidance, love, and stability that a child needs? If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.

The process to adopt a child from foster care requires training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you, and if so, to help connect you with a child or sibling group that your family will be a good match for.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. The sooner you call, the sooner a waiting child will have “a permanent place to call HOME.”