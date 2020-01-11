Greater Boston: Three American oystercatchers were seen flying from Winthrop toward Logan Airport. There was a Northern pintail at Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Concord along with two continuing Virginia rails, a sora, a marsh wren, and a pine warbler. Among sightings were a greater scaup at Draw Seven State Park and two at Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park in Somerville. There were five black vultures at Wrentham Outlets. Yellow-bellied sapsuckers were spotted at the Arnold Arboretum in Jamaica Plain, the Fenway Victory Gardens, and Millennium Park. Also at Millennium Park was a ruby-crowned kinglet, two winter wrens, a common yellowthroat, and a yellow-rumped warbler. Winter wrens were also spotted at Lost Pond Reservation in Brookline and McCarthy Park in Medfield. South of Boston there was a Barrow’s goldeneye at Lake Massapoag in Sharon and at Great Pond in Randolph. Also at Lake Massapoag were two lesser black-backed gulls. There was a marbled godwit at Plymouth Beach, a common yellowthroat at Daniel Webster Wildlife Sanctuary in Marshfield, and a palm warbler at Tidmarsh Wildlife Sanctuary in Plymouth.

Advertisement

North Shore: Among spottings were a Wilson’s Snipe at Bear Creek Sanctuary in Saugus. In Gloucester, sightings included a black-crowned night-heron at Niles Pond, a ruby-crowned kinglet on Bond Street, an orange-crowned warbler continuing at Doanne Road, and two pine warblers at Gloucester Harbor.

South Shore: A pink-footed goose continued to be seen at the Quirk Mello Conservation Area along with a tundra swan. A Eurasian wigeon was spotted at Broad Cove in Somerset and at Riverside Cemetery in Fairhaven. Among reports were a Barrow’s goldeneye at Knowles Reserve in Dartmouth, a Wilson’s snipe in Acoaxet along with an orange-crowned warbler, a black guillemot at Fort Phoenix State Reservation in Fairhaven, and a rough-legged hawk at Mill Brook Wildlife Management Area in Freetown. A painted bunting continued to be seen near Cranberry Road in Carver.

Advertisement

Central Mass: Three Northern pintails were seen at Hager Pond in Marlborough. Along the Wachusett Reservoir, there were 31 greater scaups at South Bay, three lesser scaups and four common loons at the Fletcher Street Bridge, three red-breasted mergansers at Rainbow Cove, and a Common Loon at the Clinton Dam. There was a flock of six fish crows at Coes Pond and two at Elm Park in Worcester. Four yellow-rumped warblers were reported at River Bend Farm in Uxbridge.

Western Mass: There were three ring-necked ducks along the River Road bike path in Agawam, common goldeneyes at Bartholomew’s Cobble and Corbin’s Neck in Sheffield and at Woods Pond in Lenox. Among sightings were a red-breasted merganser at Hanks Meadow Cove in Ware, a red-necked grebe at Quabbin Park in Ware, a continuing short-eared owl and red-headed woodpecker in Hadley, a merlin along Meadow Road in Montague, three pine warblers in Great Barrington, and 18 yellow-rumped warblers at East Meadows in Northampton.

Nantucket: There were six Northern shovelers at Miacomet Pond. A tufted duck continued at Massasoit Bridge in Madaket, and a short-eared owl was seen at Bartlett Farm.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass. Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.mass audubon.org.