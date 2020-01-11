A man who fatally shot a New Hampshire resident in Lawrence just before midnight on New Year’s Eve turned himself in to New York City police, the Essex district ttorney’s office and the Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque announced .
Luis Polanco, 25, of Lawrence was arraigned on a fugitive from justice charge in New York County Criminal Court in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday, officials said.
He will be arraigned for murder in Lawrence District Court after he returns to Massachusetts.
Police found Wilson Javier, 35, of Salem, N.H. suffering from a gunshot wound while responding to a report of shots fired at a Lawrence apartment complex about 11:50 p.m. Javier was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later, officials said.
Advertisement
“On what should have been a celebratory night, a single act of senseless violence led to the death of a 35 year old man,” Vasque said in a separate statement. “We feel for the family and friends of the victim.”
Polanco waived rendition and will return to Lawrence on his own.
Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.