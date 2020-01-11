A man who fatally shot a New Hampshire resident in Lawrence just before midnight on New Year’s Eve turned himself in to New York City police, the Essex district ttorney’s office and the Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque announced .

Luis Polanco, 25, of Lawrence was arraigned on a fugitive from justice charge in New York County Criminal Court in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday, officials said.

He will be arraigned for murder in Lawrence District Court after he returns to Massachusetts.