Sunday is more sure to get into the record books, with an expected high near 64 likely to dislodge the previous high-water mark of 61, according to the weather service.

Threatening the record of 62 degrees recorded on this date in 1975, Saturday’s high temperature is expected to reach about 61 in Boston, forecasters said. As of about 8 a.m. Saturday, temperatures were already running 30 to 40 degrees higher than usual, the weather service said on Twitter.

Boston has a shot at breaking a nearly 50-year-old weather record as the state is swept by unseasonably warm weather this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The springlike turn of the temperature with bring springlike conditions, with both days expected to have clouds, wind, and rain, forecasters said.

Any rain Saturday would likely come late in the day, with the chance of precipitation at about 50 percent approaching midnight, according to the weather service. Wind speeds could reach 20 miles per hour during the day and 30 at night.

Sunday could be a bit stormy, with showers likely and a chance of a thunderstorm bringing heavy rain and gusty winds before rain to begins dissipating in the late morning, forecasters said.

Winds are expected to gust up to 32 miles per hour in Boston, but there is a potential for even stronger gusts of 45 to 55 miles per hour, especially in the southeastern part of the state, the weather service said on Twitter.

During the workweek, temperatures are expected to cool though remain comfortable through most of the week, according to forecasters. Highs are expected near 40 Monday, 42 Tuesday, 48 Wednesday, 47 Thursday, and 34 Friday, forecasters said.

There is a chance of rain returning Tuesday night and it most likely will on Wednesday night, according to the weather service.

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.