The city and the Friends of the Public Garden entered an agreement to enhance the care of the Public Garden, Boston Common, and the Commonwealth Avenue Mall, Mayor Martin J. Walsh said. Boston’s Parks and Recreation Department and the advocacy group signed an agreement Friday that strengthens the “the 50-year partnership between the Parks Department and the Friends at the strategic and operational level, committing to a shared objective of preserving, restoring and caring for these historic parks,” Walsh said. The pact will allow for “more efficient and effective stewardship,” and will “improve the quality of life for downtown residents while increasing the resilience of these parks.” The three spaces draw more than 7 million people each year, and hold Boston’s largest collection of public art. “They hold our history, they bring people together, and they bring the beauty of nature into our city,” Walsh said.

Fall River

Man’s fatal stabbing investigated

State and local police are investigating the death of a man found stabbed in the parking lot of a housing complex Saturday morning, according to the Bristol district attorney’s office. Jorge Vieira, 25, of Fall River died at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, where he was transferred after first being taken to Saint Anne’s Hospital in Fall River, prosecutors said. Shortly before 7:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a 911 call at the housing complex at 2000 Bay Road. Vieira’s death is being investigated as a homicide. No further information was available Saturday evening.

Concord

Brothers charged in cheese shop theft

Police on Friday arrested the second of two brothers from Clinton suspected of stealing $700 in cash from the Concord Cheese Shop two days before Christmas. Jason Faieta, 36, was apprehended one week after his brother, Brandon Faieta, 33, a former employee of the shop, Concord Police Chief Joseph O’Connor said. Both brothers were charged with intent to commit a felony, larceny under $1,200, larceny from a building, and receiving stolen property under $1,200, O’Connor said. At his arraignment Friday, Jason Faieta was released on personal recognizance and ordered to stay away from the shop and any witnesses. Brandon Faieta was arraigned last Monday. He was released on $200 bail and ordered to stay away from the business and to have no contact with witnesses, O’Connor said. Both are due back in court on March 4.

Westborough

Off-duty firefighter finds missing falcon

Fiona, the pet falcon that went missing for two days and whose 78-year-old owner got stuck in a swamp in Westborough looking for her, was found Saturday by an off-duty firefighter. Mark Boyer tracked down the bird by using a GPS device attached to her, according to a Westborough Fire Department Facebook post. The falcon, which is valued at $20,000, was taken to Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University in North Grafton for treatment, the statement said. Boyer was also one of the firefighters who helped rescue Fiona’s owner, Bill Johnston, who fell through ice at Cedar Swamp while looking for her Thursday, the department said.

Providence

Fund created to support public schools

Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said Friday that the nonprofit Rhode Island Foundation established the Fund for Rhode Island Public Education to accept donations from individuals, corporations, and foundations interested in improving public education statewide. The foundation will manage and distribute the money according to the education department’s priorities and the donor’s intent. The fund launched with a $20,000 commitment from the Rhode Island Commodores, a nonprofit. (AP)

