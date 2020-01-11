Mark Boyer tracked down the bird by using a GPS device attached to her, the Westborough Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post.

Fiona, the pet falcon missing for two days and whose 78-year-old owner got stuck in a swamp in Westborough looking for her, was found Saturday by an off-duty firefighter.

The falcon, which is valued at $20,000, was taken to Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University in North Grafton for treatment, according to the statement.

Boyer was also one of the firefighters who helped rescue Fiona’s owner, Bill Johnston on Thursday from Cedar Swamp, according to the department.

Johnston he fell through ice while out looking for his beloved falcon.

It took two hours for the firefighters to reach him, according to a separate Facebook post by the department.

He was taken to a local hospital then released later that night.

