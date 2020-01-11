A pedestrian was struck Saturday evening in Tewksbury at the intersection of Main Pike streets , officials said.
The pedestrian was “conscious and alert,” Tewksbury police Lieutenant Robert Field said in a brief phone interview.
The person was transported to Lowell General Hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, he said.
The incident remains under investigation.
No further information was immediately available.
