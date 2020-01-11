Northeastern University students Maya Crawford, Stephanie Mollor, Grant Tebeau, and Genevieve Hulshof were at the Public Garden lagoon.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff/Globe StaffTemperatures peaked at 70 degrees in Boston, a new record for Jan. 11. The swan boat dock at the Public Garden was a good place to be.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff/Globe StaffThe temperature was more suited for spring, and people were out and about in Boston. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff/Globe StaffTerry Goguen and Annaclare Smith enjoyed the weather and the view from a dock on the Charles River Esplanade on Saturday morning.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff/Globe StaffThe weather was welcoming for people and canines alike on Saturday morning along Pleasure Bay in South Boston.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff/Globe Staff