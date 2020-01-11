fb-pixel
Northeastern University students Maya Crawford, Stephanie Mollor, Grant Tebeau, and Genevieve Hulshof were at the Public Garden lagoon.
Northeastern University students Maya Crawford, Stephanie Mollor, Grant Tebeau, and Genevieve Hulshof were at the Public Garden lagoon.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff/Globe Staff
Temperatures peaked at 70 degrees in Boston, a new record for Jan. 11. The swan boat dock at the Public Garden was a good place to be.
Temperatures peaked at 70 degrees in Boston, a new record for Jan. 11. The swan boat dock at the Public Garden was a good place to be.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff/Globe Staff
The temperature was more suited for spring, and people were out and about in Boston.
The temperature was more suited for spring, and people were out and about in Boston. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff/Globe Staff
Terry Goguen and Annaclare Smith enjoyed the weather and the view from a dock on the Charles River Esplanade on Saturday morning.
Terry Goguen and Annaclare Smith enjoyed the weather and the view from a dock on the Charles River Esplanade on Saturday morning.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff/Globe Staff
The weather was welcoming for people and canines alike on Saturday morning along Pleasure Bay in South Boston.
The weather was welcoming for people and canines alike on Saturday morning along Pleasure Bay in South Boston.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff/Globe Staff